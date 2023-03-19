He grew up on the edge of a rushing river that swelled in the springtime to torrents of turbulent water. Every day of his childhood he dreamed of ways to be in and on that river. While he was young his father taught him to build tiny vessels to send with the current to far away places. With each one he daydreamed of where they might land one day.

As the river raged in certain seasons and the boy grew stronger he experimented with larger “boats,” now dreaming of the places he might go. Eventually, his father helped him unto his rickety amateurish rafts but always secured him with a rope and a vigilant eye. The boy was allowed to adventure very short distances but was still tethered to the shore and his father.

Every day the boy grew stronger and so did the drive to leave the security of his childhood shoreline. As the boy became a man, he chose the ideal trees, cut them down and lashed them together. The young man hugged his father, crawled onto his raft and rode the river for miles and miles.

When he finally landed in a part of the country he had never seen before he thought about the long arduous hours he had spent choosing each log, debarking it and constructing the raft.

He loved the vessel that had taken him on this great adventure. And, because he had spent so long working on the raft he couldn’t reason leaving it behind when he reached dry land. So, the young man lashed the vessel on his shoulders and carried it… everywhere. Occasionally, he came to a few rivers or streams but all were easily traversed. He no longer needed the raft but he could not leave it either.

The young man never seriously considered all the things he was missing out on because of the bulky raft he was carrying. He hardly reflected on the towering trees he passed through on his journeys or the white clouds dotting the blue sky above him. He did not even think about the implications of avoiding the majestic and mysterious mountains. He just knew they were too difficult to navigate with a boat strapped to his back.

He seldom, if ever, thought about the people he couldn’t rub shoulders with because of the raft’s size and inability to adapt. He did not speculate on all the places he could have gone or the experiences he could have had without the raft. After time, he didn’t even realize how heavy the raft was and that his body conformed to a posture of slavery; eyes down, shoulders slumped.

Eventually, there came a moment when the man could remember a time when he had been free of it. It was no longer the object that inspired adventures but instead it became his unrelenting jailer.

Today I examine my “rafts.” Do you have any?

Maybe they are certain practices that once took me to a good and safe place but now are burdensome rules that keep me from experiencing the most splendid places on the journey.

Maybe the “rafts” we carry were the perfect and appropriate rules given to us as a child to keep us safe from harm but now are nothing but heavy, ill fitting obstacles to freedom. Sadly, some rafts may even be certain people who, for a time, helped you build your “raft” but insist that you forever carry it… even if it means missing the joy of new God created vistas.

I have my “rafts” but today I set them down to consider if they are still suitable for the journey I am on.