He was a “holy man” but he simply could not stay away from the irreligious, the skeptics, and the desperate.

One day Jesus and his friends left their traveling gig and went into Jerusalem to celebrate a religious holiday. There was in Jerusalem a pool, called Bethesda, that the Greeks had originally designed as a healing center. They believed and encouraged those who were sick to come, drink and bathe in the waters. Near the water people would chant and pray and fast ... begging for healing. They were even encouraged to sleep in this area because it was a place of “divine dreams.”

Supposedly, when the natural springs bubbled they possessed divine powers (some said an angel was stirring the water) and if one could get into the active waters they could be healed.

Nonetheless, this was not a Jewish custom, it was the beliefs and practice of a culture that did not worship the God of Israel.

Many blind, paralyzed, sick people gathered there under five covered colonnades, near the water, hoping to be healed. If you are having a difficult time imagining the scene, try thinking of a big city emergency room on a Saturday night. Just imagine varying degrees of dazed, moaning, hurting, despondent folks waiting for someone to see them and help them.

Bethesda is not a place you would go for fun.

Yet, somehow, Jesus winds up in that place of pagan hopelessness; a place of broken bodies and broken dreams. There he finds a man who had been an invalid for 38 years. We aren’t given any details about why the man was paralyzed. Was he born that way? Was it a childhood accident? We do not know. However, we do know that Jesus asked him, “Do you want to get well?”

Feels kind of like a dumb question.

But the man fumbles around and says, “Sir, I have no one to help me into the pool when the water is stirred. While I am trying to get in, someone else goes down ahead of me.”

He immediately makes an excuse instead of emphatically saying, “YES!”

But wouldn’t you do the same? I probably would.

His broken life had been so long and so lonely. No one was there to help him. I imagine that he had made a few trips to his ancient “ERs” and seen all the “doctors” and had lots of hopeless moments before he was planted by the magical waters in hopes of a miracle cure.

Besides, who was Jesus anyway?

Turns out ... he was the healer. And not just any healer, but the healer who goes into suspect territory specifically searching for the one sitting by the “pool” of last resort ... the “pool” of broken dreams ... the “pool” of self pity.

“Do you want to get well?”

That’s a fair question. Some of us like our “pools of despair.” They are convenient and predictable and safe. We kind of like our little space of security ... even if we can’t get up and live a full life.

Apparently, Jesus did not care about the man’s history, or his misplaced hope, and he told him to get up, pick up his mat, and go! The man, the invalid, who had sat at the pool the longest, decided to get up and move on.

I don’t know what you are going through today, but maybe the great healer is telling you it’s time to get up and get on with living. Please, do it ... and don’t forget to take your mat.