Rudkin: Give me a clearness committee

Gently but firmly, the person who had posed the question interrupted me: “May I remind you that I asked what you would most like?”

I responded impatiently, “Yes, yes, I’m working my way toward an answer.” Then I resumed my sullen but honest litany...

Once again the questioner called me back to the original question. But this time I felt compelled to give the only honest answer I possessed, an answer that came from the very bottom of my barrel, an answer that appalled even me as I spoke it.

“Well,” I said, in the smallest voice I possess, “I guess what I’d like most is getting my picture in the paper with the word president under it.”

Palmer continues, “I was sitting with seasoned Quakers who knew that though my answer was laughable, my mortal soul was clearly at stake! They did not laugh at all but went into a long and serious silence — a silence in which I could only sweat and inwardly groan.”

Finally, the friend broke the silence with a question that made them all start laughing but it cracked open Parker’s heart: “Parker,” he said, “can you think of an easier way to get your picture in the paper?”