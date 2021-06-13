Rudkin: Give me a clearness committee

I need a regularly scheduled clearness committee.
Dr. Parker Palmer (author, education, activist) was once offered the presidency of a small school. He admitted that he was excited about the offer and felt inclined to take it,
However, as a Quaker, he decided to seek the counsel of his friends by following their tradition of calling a “clearness committee.” The purpose of a clearness committee was to help Palmer discover his own “inner truth.” They were not there to offer advice but instead to ask clarifying questions so that he could make a decision to wait, move forward or take another action.
The clearness committee worships together, practices “deep listening to the questions and concerns.” They ask attentive, kind open-ended questions and reflect back what has been heard. Periods of silence are encouraged.
Palmer writes that things were going well, until someone simply asked, “What would you like most about being a president?”
He writes:
“The simplicity of that question loosed me from my head and lowered me into my heart. I remember pondering for at least a full minute before I could respond. Then, very softly and tentatively, I started to speak: “Well, I would not like having to give up my writing and my teaching…. I would not like the politics of the presidency, never knowing who your real friends are…. I would not like having to glad-hand people I do not respect simply because they have money…. I would not…”
Gently but firmly, the person who had posed the question interrupted me: “May I remind you that I asked what you would most like?”
I responded impatiently, “Yes, yes, I’m working my way toward an answer.” Then I resumed my sullen but honest litany...
Once again the questioner called me back to the original question. But this time I felt compelled to give the only honest answer I possessed, an answer that came from the very bottom of my barrel, an answer that appalled even me as I spoke it.
“Well,” I said, in the smallest voice I possess, “I guess what I’d like most is getting my picture in the paper with the word president under it.”
Palmer continues, “I was sitting with seasoned Quakers who knew that though my answer was laughable, my mortal soul was clearly at stake! They did not laugh at all but went into a long and serious silence — a silence in which I could only sweat and inwardly groan.”
Finally, the friend broke the silence with a question that made them all start laughing but it cracked open Parker’s heart: “Parker,” he said, “can you think of an easier way to get your picture in the paper?”
Dr. Palmer adds, “By then it was obvious, even to me, that my desire to be president had much more to do with my ego than with the ecology of my life — so obvious that when the clearness committee ended, I called the school and withdrew my name from consideration. Had I taken that job, it would have been very bad for me and a disaster for the school.”
We all need a clearness committee. Some of the most important questions when making any decision of gravity are, “What’s going on in you? What are you feeling, why do you want this relationship, job, title? What will it give you? What will it take away from you?
Probing questions asked with kindness by people who know our strengths and our weaknesses, who care about us and want us to be living in the dead center of our best lives. That’s what we all need.
We each need someone to ask us if there is an easier way to get our picture in the paper.
