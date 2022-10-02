Rudkin: Give thanks

They walked along the rocky hillside collecting heavy stones. Each man carried twice as many as the women and the children skipped and hopped more than they helped.

Even though the days were chilly and the wind swept across the white capped lake no one wanted to miss building the significant structure ... the altar on which they would lay their offerings.

Recognizing that God had worked so wondrously in their lives, they carefully built a stone altar and lay upon it a token of their wealth. What was their attitude as they sacrificed to God?

What did they do to show the emotion of thankfulness? Humbly kneel and pray? Fall prostrate and weep? Lift hands to the sky and sing at the top of their lungs? They were a thankful people and He was a God deserving of their sacrifice.

We don’t erect altars anymore just as we don’t offer animal sacrifices. But God still desires the sacrifice. Listen to Him speak:

He who sacrifices thank offerings honors me, and he prepares a way so that I may show him the salvation of God. Psalms 50:23

When was the last time you sacrificed a thank offering? When have you wept at the side of your child’s bed and thanked Him? When have you knelt at your office desk and thanked Him? When have you stood in your yard, raised your hands to the sky and thanked Him?

We are living in an age, which I hope will be short lived, where everyone is complaining. Yet, such good things are ours. We live in a country where we can choose to worship who and when and however we want, anytime we want. We have enough food on the shelves of our local Walmarts to feed a city of starving men, women and children.

Unemployment is so low anyone who wants to work can work. I didn’t have to walk 5 miles to work yesterday; I have a car or two. We live in a city with exceptional, compassionate, deeply committed health care providers. My grandchildren romp, rollick, rock and roll ... all the time!

My kids are living great lives with spouses who love them and children to call their own. My freedom to write this column, to live my life without fear of persecution is protected by laws unmatched anywhere in the world. Without knowing my name, men and women put on fatigues everyday and face the enemy, seen and unseen. They protect me.

When was the last time you gave thanks?

Perhaps the more important question is this:

Is God worthy of our thanks? Are we still a grateful people?

If so, then throw your inhibitions to the wind, kneel with the ancient ones and sacrifice to Him your offering of thanks.

When our spirits take the posture of thanks our hearts are also readied for God’s display of salvation ... after all He too laid a priceless sacrifice upon an altar, an old rugged cross.