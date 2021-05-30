Rudkin: Go ahead and sigh

Shortly after a series of confrontations with religious leaders Jesus was sought to heal the despairing. A mom came to Jesus pleading with him to heal her little daughter possessed by a demon. This woman’s desperation drips from her entreaty. I can’t imagine her agony. The young girl is healed.

Then he encounters a man who could not hear and could only utter a few barely intelligible words. The friends who brought him “begged” Jesus to heal him. So Jesus, and I love this about him, pulled the man away from the crowd, put his fingers in his ears, spit and touched the man’s tongue. It is recorded that he looked up to heaven and with a deep sigh said, “Be opened.”

What was Jesus sighing about? Was he feeling the heaviness of his human body after a long day? Or, had he heard the disciples bickering among themselves, again? Or was he experiencing the brokenness of this world he was living in: all the loneliness of the lepers he had healed, the tortured humiliation of the woman used and abused by men, the disenchantment of the disciple who could not wrap his mind around the upside down kingdom.

It’s not hard to imagine why Jesus was sighing.

It’s why we all sigh.