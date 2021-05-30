Rudkin: Go ahead and sigh

I catch myself sighing a lot these days. Maybe it’s this overwhelming desire to accomplish physical tasks that I simply can’t do it yet. I have a third of my flowers in and so many empty planters. Sigh.
I have been fighting life suffocating vines with my shears and pruning trees with a kinder touch. Tom has been cutting larger branches hanging by a thread after the last heavy snow storm. Lopsided trees, half naked, are towering over piles of their broken limbs. Sigh.
I mopped the floor yesterday in preparation to have a young couple out for dinner. Pushing or pulling anything with a broken pelvis is crazy hard to do. So, I grabbed an ice pack, sat down... and sighed.
They canceled. Sigh.
Then I looked at my desk: EOBs, bills, graduation announcements and on and on and on. Bigger sigh.
A child accidentally kills their sibling...I sigh.
A friend discovers her husband has leukemia. I sigh.
There are whispers that God can heal broken hearts and broken bodies. I sigh.
Do you ever sigh?
Jesus sighed too.
Once Jesus began his ministry people flocked to him. They longed to hear of a new kingdom to come; the Roman rule they slaved under was cruelly oppressive. But, when Jesus began turning water into wine, healing lepers, and casting out demons the crowds swelled exponentially looking for hope.
Shortly after a series of confrontations with religious leaders Jesus was sought to heal the despairing. A mom came to Jesus pleading with him to heal her little daughter possessed by a demon. This woman’s desperation drips from her entreaty. I can’t imagine her agony. The young girl is healed.
Then he encounters a man who could not hear and could only utter a few barely intelligible words. The friends who brought him “begged” Jesus to heal him. So Jesus, and I love this about him, pulled the man away from the crowd, put his fingers in his ears, spit and touched the man’s tongue. It is recorded that he looked up to heaven and with a deep sigh said, “Be opened.”
What was Jesus sighing about? Was he feeling the heaviness of his human body after a long day? Or, had he heard the disciples bickering among themselves, again? Or was he experiencing the brokenness of this world he was living in: all the loneliness of the lepers he had healed, the tortured humiliation of the woman used and abused by men, the disenchantment of the disciple who could not wrap his mind around the upside down kingdom.
It’s not hard to imagine why Jesus was sighing.
It’s why we all sigh.
This life on earth is pocked marked with what is seemingly pointless imperfection. There is brokenness and sorrow, regret and consequences and we don’t understand it.
Jesus understood it better and still, sighed.
Jesus sighed because he was seeing and feeling their pain. He had entered into their world; He knew their weariness and their disappointment. Jesus heard their pleas for healing but he also knew that true hope in this world didn’t come with physical wholeness but in a trusting relationship with the One who loved them.
Jesus sighed. But immediately after, looking to the heavens, he also prayed.
So go ahead and sigh. Exhale all that frustration and dissatisfaction. But with the next breath, pray and inhale the hope and strength found in a God who loves his creation.
