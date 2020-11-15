Rudkin: God has not been quarantined

Yes, life is crazy, but God is good.
God has not been quarantined,
He has not been shackled or delayed or grown weary.
God is still working... powerfully and with perfect timing.
History tells the same story.
I have been reading through personal letters, journals and, a year in review, Christmas letters (42+) that my grandmother wrote over the course of her life. She also saved 40 letters that she received from a German woman dated shortly after WWII ended through 1957 (someone translated them from German into English). My grandmother was writing to her and sending care packages because Germany was was wading through a horrific economic depression. Evidently, grandma sent spices, clothing, elastic, shoes, and toys for her children.
A couple of nights ago, I read the simple entry that she made in her journal on Aug 20, 1967: “Our darling boy, Harold, at 17, left us for heaven today. Our home was filled with other boys when the word came —.” Seven teen guys were in her home that Sunday afternoon.
Some of the words my grandmother wrote have meant little, I wasn’t there, didn’t know the people, etc. Other words have been hope restoring. For these letters and journals (there are even postcards my great grandfather wrote in 1908), spanning over a 100 years have reminded me of one very important truth.
In every lifetime there are seasons of upheaval and uncertainty.
Wars, gas shortages, recessions, Presidents who disappoint, divorces that break hearts, church leaders who come and go, disease runs rampant, family members die and babies are born.
And then, history repeats itself... over and over... more wars erupt, economies flourish and flounder, marriages dissolve, couples take vows, friends and family step from this life into another.
Grandma believed that the same God who walked beside her father as he homesteaded a wild territory fraught with dangers, unseen and unknown, is the same God who walked with her through the death of a 17 year old son.
She believed that He is also the same God who provided during several economic downturns, a child who struggled with faith and the deaths of her siblings. She believed that He is the same God who fought beside her as my grandfather battled the formidable foe of Alzheimer’s. And that He is the same God who was her constant companion when her eyesight was fading away.
At 89 years of age my grandmother dictated to my mom her last Christmas letter. It was a simple message and she noted that Thanksgiving and Christmas are reminders that God takes care of our every physical need and our spiritual needs as well.
The things my grandmother saw in ninety years! She lived through the Depression, 2 World Wars, Vietnam, Afghanistan, 9/11, the racial upheaval of the 60s, a President assassinated, the HIV/AIDS pandemic and that’s to name only a snippet of what was happening in the US, let alone what was happening in her personal world.
This one thing I know, by reading her beautiful scrawled words, grandma kept trusting Jesus. Not only did she believe God, but she chose to live with joy, year after year after year, no matter what was happening around her.
Life is crazy, but God has not been quarantined. He is well and He is working.
Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!