Rudkin: God has not been quarantined

In every lifetime there are seasons of upheaval and uncertainty.

Wars, gas shortages, recessions, Presidents who disappoint, divorces that break hearts, church leaders who come and go, disease runs rampant, family members die and babies are born.

And then, history repeats itself... over and over... more wars erupt, economies flourish and flounder, marriages dissolve, couples take vows, friends and family step from this life into another.

Grandma believed that the same God who walked beside her father as he homesteaded a wild territory fraught with dangers, unseen and unknown, is the same God who walked with her through the death of a 17 year old son.

She believed that He is also the same God who provided during several economic downturns, a child who struggled with faith and the deaths of her siblings. She believed that He is the same God who fought beside her as my grandfather battled the formidable foe of Alzheimer’s. And that He is the same God who was her constant companion when her eyesight was fading away.

At 89 years of age my grandmother dictated to my mom her last Christmas letter. It was a simple message and she noted that Thanksgiving and Christmas are reminders that God takes care of our every physical need and our spiritual needs as well.