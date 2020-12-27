Rudkin: Goodbye 2020... with gratitude

Funerals were small or scheduled for “sometime” in the future.

Throughout this past year politics have consumed us. We have felt uneasy, skeptical, embarrassed, despondent or numb. And none of those are healthy emotions.

The virus, or the fear of having it, has made many people paranoid, antisocial, judgmental and angry. People have had to cancel their family trips, they’ve worked for less money and stopped having parties.

Sounds grim.

In many ways this past year has been grim. But, as we close out this year of the bedeviled I am determined to celebrate the laudable.

We welcomed a new grandson into our family. And we have a new granddaughter on the way; she was “established” in 2020.

I had a major surgery this year. Yes, I had to go into the hospital alone, recoup alone. But, I needed to get it done, and now, it is!

In 2020 my sister and I had the bizarre and beautiful honor to marry our dad to the woman who captured his heart.

My daughter completed her Master’s Degree with honors in 2020.

My son-in-law bought a business that is booming... even in 2020.