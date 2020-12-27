Rudkin: Goodbye 2020... with gratitude

Most everyone is DONE with 2020 and looking longingly to 2021.
This past year logs enough crazy to make anyone want to bury it in the history books. A worldwide pandemic virus, race riots and violent deep seeded hatred erupted around the nation, wild fires consumed, and political standoffs and nastiness filled our headlines.
And those big events going on around us simply created the framework of the year. Within that frame were all the up close and personal experiences of these last 12 months. For example, quarantine. For the homebody, whose home was warm and conflict free, and their checks kept rolling in despite their presence in the office, it seemed like a wonderful reprieve.
For many, however, the isolation was devastating.
Hundreds of thousands of young people missed some of their “important” rites of passages: dances, final state tournaments, graduation ceremonies/parties and the normal excitement of moving into the college dorm.
Weddings were postponed or wedding invitations were pared down to a few close family members. We were introduced to our first grandson via FaceTime.
Many people went to the hospital... alone. No one to kiss them as they rolled into the operating room or give them ice chips when their fever spiked.
Funerals were small or scheduled for “sometime” in the future.
Throughout this past year politics have consumed us. We have felt uneasy, skeptical, embarrassed, despondent or numb. And none of those are healthy emotions.
The virus, or the fear of having it, has made many people paranoid, antisocial, judgmental and angry. People have had to cancel their family trips, they’ve worked for less money and stopped having parties.
Sounds grim.
In many ways this past year has been grim. But, as we close out this year of the bedeviled I am determined to celebrate the laudable.
We welcomed a new grandson into our family. And we have a new granddaughter on the way; she was “established” in 2020.
I had a major surgery this year. Yes, I had to go into the hospital alone, recoup alone. But, I needed to get it done, and now, it is!
In 2020 my sister and I had the bizarre and beautiful honor to marry our dad to the woman who captured his heart.
My daughter completed her Master’s Degree with honors in 2020.
My son-in-law bought a business that is booming... even in 2020.
We helped restore an old house built in 1904 into a beautiful, warm home in 2020.
I learned to Zoom in 2020.
My husband decided to experiment with a vegetarian diet and has lost 34 life sucking pounds in 2020.
One of our sons and his wife bought a house and moved back to Casper in 2020.
We consistently spent more time with our kids and grand baby in 2020.
In 2020 we ate at home more often, painted my home library, cataloged over 1000 books, changed out all the doors in our upstairs, designed and remodeled a new pantry and spent hundreds of hours with my mom and my grandmother’s letters and cards and journals.
We will never forget 2020. Or at least we shouldn’t. There has been a real fear of the unknown, a struggle to manage isolation and a deep simmering anxiety about the future.
However, let’s also take an inventory and celebrate all the new beginnings and the altered experiences that have stretched us, and hopefully, made us richer in character.
After all, it is the good and the bad, the new and the old, the work and the rest, the questions and the worship, that makes a life satisfying.
I say goodbye to 2020... with gratitude.
