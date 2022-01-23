Rudkin: Grateful for it

It has been exactly one year since my, could have been fatal, snowmobile accident. Obviously, I’m here, but I still carry a certain heaviness and a fairly vivid memory of that day. The “heaviness” of my right leg is a reminder of the ongoing healing in my pelvis which was broken in four places and the memory... the memories are ones I cherish.

I won’t tell the whole story again as many of you know it. However, in brief, my dad, my brother, sister-in-law, my husband and I decided to take a short snowmobile ride after breakfast at Lane and Laura’s cabin. It was a lovely and cold 12 degree morning.

About 10 minutes into the ride we began descending into the canyon. The one way track was mostly a series of gradual turns. Back and forth, we wound our way down. It was quiet and the landscape unmarred as the snow fell.

My right thumb complained about the grip range it took to hit the throttle. It was falling asleep so I took my hand off, shook it out a second and reached to take the machine in hand. It’s a blur here, but I grabbed the throttle instead and the 800 horse power machine sped forward as commanded.

I was thrown off onto the rocky canyon floor. Lying face down, my helmet shield smashed and snow packed in around my face and behind my glasses, I began wiggling my fingers and toes. I was not paralyzed. But I could not move my right leg which was flung awkwardly over a protruding boulder. (Excerpt from previous column)

The short story is that my family immediately began formulating a plan: fire, blankets, sled, and have the ambulance ready for me at the end of the road. The stories (which we talk about often) are still punctuated with a sense of awe and amazement about the tiny miracles, of the right people at the right place at the right time.

Four hours ticked by from the time of my accident to the time I was put in the ambulance.

Today, 365 days later, I still feel this immense gratitude:

First and foremost, I was with my family when I had the accident.

Secondly, I am not paralyzed or brain damaged (though some might argue).

Further, I am so indebted to the team of trained medics who snowmobiled to me, gave me morphine and moved me. A tracked vehicle, the Hagglund, (donated to the city for such rescues) made my ride to the ambulance warm and comfortable.

Still, to this moment I am overwhelmed that all of our kids were waiting to see me as they put me in the ambulance (I wouldn’t see them again for a week because of COIVD restrictions in the hospital). It was the only time tears threatened to roll down my cheeks.

Those are the “tangibles” of that day for which I am so grateful.

However, I will never forget the outpouring of love and prayers for the next several months as I moved from a wheel chair, to a walker, and then to a faster walker and finally, a cane.

Just a couple of days ago I listened to several messages left on my voicemail in the weeks following the accident. Concern and compassion dripped off their words and fell like a restorative medicine all over my heart.

If I sit in still quietness I can see those hours clearly. I can feel the cold snow beneath me, the hushed voices of the family making a plan, and the peace I experienced knowing all would be well.

I don’t want to have that kind of accident again, ever. Yet, I will be forever grateful for it.

