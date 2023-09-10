He acted as if an accomplished liar and a conniving thief. He masterfully manipulated a heist of the most important thing a young man could have: the father’s blessing.

I know, it sounds a bit cliché to us modern folks; what power is in a few words spoken by an old man? However, the blessing was so much more than a few words of encouragement or enumeration of a financial settlement. For the sake of simplicity, the “blessing” secured a place of prominence in the family and the promise that God would protect you and prosper you.

The blessing was the birthright of the firstborn in ancient Jewish culture.

So when Jacob conspired with his mother, in quite an elaborate scheme, to steal the blessing from his brother it was a BIG deal.

In fact, it was such a radical and repugnant move of power he had to run for his life after his father blessed him. Afraid of his brother’s wrath he set out alone on a journey to his mother’s family where he could begin a new life.

One night on this journey Jacob made camp under the starry skies and chose a stone for a pillow. Exhausted, he fell asleep. In his dreams he saw a ladder reaching into heavens and angels were going up the ladder and down the ladder.

In his vision, God introduced himself and promised him the “ground he was sleeping on.” He promised that his descendants would be like the dust of the earth … everywhere and too great to count. God promised that he would protect him along his journey and would eventually bring him back to this very place of worship.

As you can imagine, Jacob woke up from his sleep both terrified and in awe. God had visited him. The dream was so real to Jacob that he rolled the rock pillow up on it’s end so that it looked like a pillar and he poured oil over it, anointing it as sacred.

Then he said something like, “Wow! Ok God … this is incredible and definitely a holy moment! If you will keep me safe I will honor you with my life!”

I am not sure how I feel about this story. It appears to me that God rewarded the liar. The guy who schemed to steal the rightful blessing of his brother has God’s protection and his generosity? I don’t like it. Makes me a little mad, because it is not fair.

I want life to be fair. I want God to be fair.

Or, do I?

Actually, do I want God to be fair to me? Do you want him to be “fair” to you?

I don’t have to think long about my response to that question.

I haven’t tricked my brother out of his rightful inheritance but I have done my share of ugly. So maybe “fair” isn’t what I want.

This story is so reflective of the God I want and who I need.

He is the God who, despite what we have done, pursues us into our lonely, vulnerable, fearful places and offers us a new beginning.

No wonder he jumped up and rolled that rock up on its side! He had to mark this incredible place of God’s goodness. For he had gone to sleep a hunted man and woke up a hopeful man.

If you have been given a second chance, mark the time and place and call it holy! Then be sure to live that blessing every day!