Rudkin: His presence of hope

By the time you read this we have enthusiastically snacked on leftover turkey and dressing (and pie). The fall decorations have been dismantled and packed away for another year. We have recovered from the frivolity and fought off the feelings that it flew by too quickly.

And with a blink of an eye and a sigh of nostalgia Thanksgiving is behind us and the Christmas season is upon us.

This new season is the time of preparation and anticipation of a great celebration. Like yours, our home is taking on the feel of a winter wonderland/Macy’s Parade. Lots of Christmas lights, bobbles, music and memories.

I love this time of year but I am seeing it through a little different lens this time around. Our youngest child is having her first baby… a son.

This baby is due in February and I have been observing our baby, Raeghan, so very closely. I’m captivated by every stage as her body changes and her belly swells to accommodate the growing child. The way her gait has changed and how she gets out of a chair reminds me of the life she carries. Our tiny grandson is the size of a coconut this week and is about 15 inches long. We eagerly await our weekly update on the growth status of this child.

I have watched our daughter as she rubs her baby bump belly and I think of the day she will cuddle this perfectly created infant in her arms. As she kisses his cheeks and counts his fingers and toes she will marvel at the miracle of being a mom. She will say over and over, “I can’t believe this little life grew inside of me.” (I know because all moms say this.)

Her heart will be so full; so full it will feel as if it might explode. And, oh, how she will experience a new measure of love she could not conjure on her own or ever contain now that she’s a mother.

This is the long anticipated child of her dreams. And she is preparing for this baby; buying clothes, blankets, diapers, a car seat, reading, praying, and resting some.

Watching this first time mom during this season, of course, pulls my mind toward the mother who carried Jesus.

She was probably young; maybe 13 or 14. It was never noted. But, I imagine her a delightful girl, an innocent girl, but also a girl of strong resolve.

But was she ever afraid?

Did she ever second guess what the angel announced?

Did she ever have to take a deep breath, and, simply choose to trust all would be well?

Did she cry when frustrated, laugh with delight when Jesus stirred inside of her? Did she rub her lower back when she walked too long, did her feet swell and her fingers get puffy?

She was human so I think she did all of that.

I wonder how she prepared for the arrival of God in the flesh? Cloths cut to the size of a baby’s bum? A wood carved cradle so he wouldn’t have to sleep on the floor? Blankets stitched?

While she prepared for the physical realities of a baby, God was preparing her heart for the One who would change the course of history.

And so we should do the same during this season. We should prepare our homes with merry enthusiasm and prepare our hearts with a holy expectation of a His presence of hope.

