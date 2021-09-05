Rudkin: His troubles ennobled him

He was a “monster”, a side show freak, the feared and the reviled. Women ran from him, most men turned their faces away in disgust or crossed the street to avoid him. Others, beat him.

He was born in 1862 in England to a mom and dad who loved him. He looked perfectly normal as an infant. In fact, it wasn’t until he was 2 or 3 that someone noticed his lips were a little swollen; no one knew what lurked in his future.

By the time he was in his early 20s Joseph Merrick’s head was grotesquely large and oddly misshapen. His right arm and hand was twice the size of his left and was useless. He had tumor looking growths on his back and face, his skin was scaly and hung off his skeleton, his spine was twisted (probably because a tumor was pushing against it) and his legs were also affected. He had difficulty walking, he had to sit while sleeping. He was the Elephant Man.

No one had seen anything quite like him.

After his mom died, his step mother, obviously repulsed, was cruel and even his father seemed to turn on him. After laboring in the workhouses of England he found himself on exhibition as a half-man, half-elephant aberration.

People paid to gasp in horror at this “freak”.