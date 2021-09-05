Rudkin: His troubles ennobled him

He was a “monster”, a side show freak, the feared and the reviled. Women ran from him, most men turned their faces away in disgust or crossed the street to avoid him. Others, beat him.
He was born in 1862 in England to a mom and dad who loved him. He looked perfectly normal as an infant. In fact, it wasn’t until he was 2 or 3 that someone noticed his lips were a little swollen; no one knew what lurked in his future.
By the time he was in his early 20s Joseph Merrick’s head was grotesquely large and oddly misshapen. His right arm and hand was twice the size of his left and was useless. He had tumor looking growths on his back and face, his skin was scaly and hung off his skeleton, his spine was twisted (probably because a tumor was pushing against it) and his legs were also affected. He had difficulty walking, he had to sit while sleeping. He was the Elephant Man.
No one had seen anything quite like him.
After his mom died, his step mother, obviously repulsed, was cruel and even his father seemed to turn on him. After laboring in the workhouses of England he found himself on exhibition as a half-man, half-elephant aberration.
People paid to gasp in horror at this “freak”.
However, life changed for Joseph Merrick when a surgeon, Frederick Treves, saw an advertisement about the elephant man and decided to check it out for himself.
At first, Treves felt like everyone else did about Merrick. He wrote in his notes, “He was the most disgusting specimen of humanity that I have ever seen.” That seems cruel but I guess Doctor Treves was not governed by political correctness.
Initially intrigued by the medical mystery of the Elephant Man, Merrick and Treves eventually became friends. As time passed, the surgeon secured a place at the London Hospital where Merrick lived until his death at 27.
Documents and written accounts (plays and movies) of this doctor/patient relationship turned friendship is quite beautiful. At first the surgeon believed that Merrick was brain damaged and couldn’t communicate. Over time Treves discovered that not only could Merrick talk but that he had memorized long passages of scripture and plays.
In his last years of life, Merrick not only went the opera (sitting alone in private boxes) but he also had tea with Princess Alexandra several times. Dr. Treves noted that the once mocked, circus freak said on several occasions, “I am happy every hour of the day.”
How does that happen? How can who lives in constant pain and is so deformed that people turn away in disgust, ever be happy? Seriously?
Dr. Treves said that, “His troubles ennobled him.”
Instead of being the monster everyone thought him to be, Joesph Merrick, the Elephant Man, chose to live with the highest sense of nobility. He lived to be kind and to engage the world with a sense of wonderment. He interacted with nurses and princesses alike with dignity, generosity and incorruptibility.
His troubles ennobled him. This is noteworthy. Read it again. His troubles ennobled him.
What if we chose to take our troubles, our unique struggles and sorrows, and allowed them create in us gratefulness and curiosity? What if we took our greatest hurt and ugly situation and chose to apply the salve of compassion to others who are suffering?
We all have troubles. I hope you choose self respect and gratefulness in the midst of them. I hope you will let your troubles ennoble you.
