Rudkin: Honeymooning disasters

It was supposed to be an idyllic celebration of their love. Instead, it was a disaster. In fact, their precisely planned four month honeymoon was literally one disaster after another.

Stephan and Ericka Svanstrom were dreaming of a long, luxurious honeymoon when they left their home in Sweden. But right from the beginning things went woefully wrong.

While in the first city of their journey, Munich, a snow storm fell on a large part of Europe and buried them. It was called the snowstorm of the century.

The couple were confident weather would improve when they traveled south to Cairns, Australia. However, a cyclone aggressively twisted through the area and they, along with thousands of people, were forced into public shelters to find refuge. After a close call with the cyclone Stephan and Erica moved on to Brisbane where they discovered that most of the city was underwater. A storm for the record books, said the locals.

Ericka, ever an optimist kept saying, “It’s got to get better.” So, they headed to Perth where the honeymooners had to flee wild burning brush fires. Remembering those harrowing moments the honeymooners said that they barely survived by the “skin of the teeth.”

Pushing on, (how much worse could it get?), they landed in New Zealand to find the country was reeling from a 6.5 magnitude earthquake that had occurred only two hours previously.

In Bali, everyone was bracing for a monsoon.

Finally, in Tokyo the couple enjoyed two days before Japan experienced one of the largest earthquakes ever registered. Then, that earthquake triggered a devastating tsunami.

These honeymooners survived six natural disasters!

The couple told their story with humor and gratefulness. They were never injured and Erika said, “At least we are fortunate when it comes to love.”

Fear could have paralyzed them.

Self-pity, woe is us, could have distracted them.

Anger could have divided them.

But instead they had love; love for one another and love for the adventure they were experiencing together.

Their love for one another put everything in perspective.

Each of us are living in a some sort of “natural” disaster right now. Oh, maybe not a record setting snowstorm (not yet anyway) or a gale force winds (that’s coming) but we are living in a time of unprecedented disruption and unpredictable tomorrows.

We haven’t been able to travel like we have in the past. We don’t know when, or if, we see our families again. We haven’t attended weddings we normally wouldn’t have missed for anything. We haven’t gone to the funerals of people we loved. We haven’t been at the hospitals when our grandchildren were born or when our parent’s have taken their last breath.

The last two years have felt like the honeymoon from hell.

And sadly, those things don’t account for illnesses, or lost jobs, or accidents, or broken relationships. Living in this world is just a tough gig sometimes.

But, at least we are fortunate when it comes to love.

For there is a God who loves the world; that’s you and me. And I wholeheartedly concur with the Biblical writer who wrote, “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or danger, or sword? No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us. For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

Fortunate? Indeed.

