Rudkin: Honoring he who shoots milk out his nose

As grown adults, I can recall numerous times my dad shooting milk through his nose laughing at some crazy story my siblings were telling.

I was never afraid of my dad, (it’s hard to be afraid of someone who laughs milk out their nose). Instead, I looked forward to having him around. He didn’t talk a ton but he was always present and laughing at something someone was saying. I always knew he’d show up at my games. I always knew he’d be there for dinner. I always knew he’d have the lawn mowed, the cars gassed and clean, and that he’d be leading something or another at church.

Still today I’ll call my dad if I am buying new tires or if we were having trouble with our lawn/trees/bushes. He is a caretaker extraordinaire. So even into our adulthood, owning our homes, my siblings and I would agree that dad was here to help us paint (one time he painted the largest wall in my house 3 times because I couldn’t settle on a color), cut trees, and clean up.

As I reflect on the good life my dad has lived it isn’t about what he did but more that he was consistently present, here with us. Yes, he lent a hand and often a strong back, but it was his presence that mattered. His laughter, his kindness, his patience, his persistence, is what mattered.