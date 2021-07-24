 Skip to main content
Rudkin: Honoring he who shoots milk out his nose
He was the first man in my life, the first to hold me and kiss me, and he is probably the most influential man in my life. He was the man who worked hard and hardly said a harsh word to me. He was the man who smiled easily, was passionately determined to get what he wanted and he was a faithful right hand man, co-pilot, and friend.

My first man, my dad, is eighty years old today. He has breathed outside his momma’s womb 29,200 days. And he is doing it without resentment or recoiling regret. He still smiles and throws out a large hand to everyone he approaches so to draw them into his personal space.

I looked up the word “dad” in Webster and it referred to a person’s father. The second definition is a person who is corny or embarrassing in a way that a father figure might be.

My dad was not corny like that.

And he certainly was never embarrassing. As a little girl I honestly thought he was the strongest man who walked planet earth. He wasn’t tall but he was ripped. He was a high school wrestling coach and I saw him take a few of those young bucks to the ground and in lickity split second pin their backs to the mat.

I remember being so proud of him. He dressed in a tie and suit jacket every day he worked as a vice principal. Later, when I was subbing in his school, I would watch him smiling and patiently listening to kids tell him long and fanciful stories.

As grown adults, I can recall numerous times my dad shooting milk through his nose laughing at some crazy story my siblings were telling.

I was never afraid of my dad, (it’s hard to be afraid of someone who laughs milk out their nose). Instead, I looked forward to having him around. He didn’t talk a ton but he was always present and laughing at something someone was saying. I always knew he’d show up at my games. I always knew he’d be there for dinner. I always knew he’d have the lawn mowed, the cars gassed and clean, and that he’d be leading something or another at church.

Still today I’ll call my dad if I am buying new tires or if we were having trouble with our lawn/trees/bushes. He is a caretaker extraordinaire. So even into our adulthood, owning our homes, my siblings and I would agree that dad was here to help us paint (one time he painted the largest wall in my house 3 times because I couldn’t settle on a color), cut trees, and clean up.

As I reflect on the good life my dad has lived it isn’t about what he did but more that he was consistently present, here with us. Yes, he lent a hand and often a strong back, but it was his presence that mattered. His laughter, his kindness, his patience, his persistence, is what mattered.

My dad, and other dads like him, give us a glimpse of who God the Father is. They aren’t flawless pictures because all human fathers fail at times. But my dad, by his actions, painted this picture of a God who is kind and as one who has my back. My dad, exemplified by his day to day living, taught me that God is quick to forgive, that he is a pursuing God, and that he is a helping and healing God.

Maybe one of the most significant things Dad taught me about God is that he delights in his children; maybe even enough to shoot milk out his nose. Now, that’s a legacy! One I hope to leave to my kids one day.

Tami Rudkin

Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.

