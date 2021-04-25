 Skip to main content
Rudkin: I actually like my normal
Rudkin: I actually like my normal

I am three months past the snowmobiling accident that culminated in a four hour rescue. That rescue required 12 individuals working on me; lifting me, injecting me, wrapping me, warming me and three different motorized vehicles to pull me to civilization.

With my pelvis broken in four places I have had lots of time to be still and think. I have genuinely missed the most routine elements of my life during this healing process.

I’ve missed taking walks outside, carrying things upstairs, and moving fast. Actually, I’ve missed moving without having to think through a strategy to do so.

I’ve missed picking up my 2-year-old granddaughter and “running” with her.

I’ve missed long “happy hours” with friends.

I’ve missed cleaning the hardwood floors and shoveling snow. OK, not really.

I’ve missed bend overs, treadmill workouts, stretching and sitting for an hour. (Honestly, I only miss the treadmill workouts a little.)

If I sat here long enough I could probably fill a page of the things I have missed, mainly in the first six weeks of my recovery (like going potty in my bathroom). It’s funny, and noteworthy, that most of the worst moments, the challenging episodes, have already been filed deep in my memory.

However, so many things about these last three months have been absolutely remarkable and I don’t want to ever forget. People have come out of the woodwork to help us and feed us for weeks upon weeks.

When two of my bridesmaids (from 36 years ago), who live in Georgia and Oregon, heard about my accident they began sending me messages and Zoomed on my birthday to chat. Friends cleaned our house before I arrived home from the hospital. Two year old Finlee FaceTimed me some mornings so I could watch her play. Our kids ran around town collecting the medical equipment I would need to live at home. A community group of girls came out on one of those minus 15 degree nights in February and sang to me: You Are My Sunshine. My daughter sat with me and nursed me 8-10 hours a day. My team at work jumped in and covered my responsibilities and completed theirs. My husband emptied the bedside potty and rubbed lotion on my feet every night.

Over and over, people messaged me, sent cards, gifts, flowers, delivered food and called to check in on me. I have never experienced such conspicuous love.

These acts of love, great and small, healed me in so many ways.

Now, since I am a little further along and feeling stronger, I find myself dreaming and hoping again.

I am hoping to take a short trip in my yellow convertible.

I am hoping to take a walk around the block with Finlee.

I am hoping to “sit” with friends in the backyard.

I am hoping to host a few parties, babysit our grand kids, kayak at dusk, and walk by the river. (And, I am hoping to one day get up from a chair without wincing... I think that’s coming.)

I’m not hoping for anything extraordinary. I’m not asking for the moon... Mexico would suffice. I simply hope to have back a semblance of my normal. I actually like my normal. My normal is a gift from God.

Tami Rudkin

Tami Rudkin

