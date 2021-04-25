Rudkin: I actually like my normal

However, so many things about these last three months have been absolutely remarkable and I don’t want to ever forget. People have come out of the woodwork to help us and feed us for weeks upon weeks.

When two of my bridesmaids (from 36 years ago), who live in Georgia and Oregon, heard about my accident they began sending me messages and Zoomed on my birthday to chat. Friends cleaned our house before I arrived home from the hospital. Two year old Finlee FaceTimed me some mornings so I could watch her play. Our kids ran around town collecting the medical equipment I would need to live at home. A community group of girls came out on one of those minus 15 degree nights in February and sang to me: You Are My Sunshine. My daughter sat with me and nursed me 8-10 hours a day. My team at work jumped in and covered my responsibilities and completed theirs. My husband emptied the bedside potty and rubbed lotion on my feet every night.