Rudkin: I believe in the goodness of God

I believe in the goodness of God.

And, I understand that many people do not. They cannot see His goodness for their experience, or the experiences of their loved ones, seem so incongruous with the idea that God is good. I hear the pain. I do. I get it.

But, after all these years, full of joy and deep sorrow, healthy whole days and broken grief filled days, I still believe God is good.

Standing on my deck one morning I studied the plants and flowers in the decorative pots. Each bloom shows off her brilliant color, there are various leaf shapes and hues, the stems and dimensions differ. Within reach is a silvery green tree and it is heavy laden with round furry fruit that the squirrels are stripping and storing away for winter. That kind of multiplicity and magnificence is everywhere we walk. Tiny bugs, perfect grasses, yellow striped bees, multicolored hummingbirds.

And then you visit Arizona, or Spain, or Austria or Florida and the intricate and unique beauty found only in those distinct places baffles the mind.

Nature alone teaches us the goodness of God.

Amidst this natural richness walks God’s greatest flair for finesse. Humanity. Beautiful and bold, gregarious and tentative, thinking and emotional, leader and helper, whole and broken. Humans are the most complex incredible living creatures in the world (especially evident in grand babies). People alone, in all their uniqueness, would give me enough proof to reiterate: I believe in the goodness of God.

Obviously, we know that all of nature can go haywire at times. There are tornadoes, earthquakes, blizzards.

There are divorces, fighting, cheating. There is chaos, faulty thinking, pain.

We humans, endowed with the gift to choose, can inflict the greatest pain and crazed horror on one another. With nothing more than a glance or words left unsaid one person can begin the destruction of another.

Still… yes, even then, I believe in the goodness of God.

I believe because I have held in my arms a baby boy our doctor said would not live; he (and his wife) have made us grandparents 3 times.

I believe because I have rubbed my dying mother’s feet; her last few cognizant hours she smiled and told stories, drank Coke and ate one of her favorite things … popcorn.

I believe because I have walked where fires have burned away the oldest trees; now there are knee high seedlings taking their place among the ashes.

I believe because I watched as our son and my niece rode their jet ski into our huge houseboat; unscathed they popped up and out of the water on the other side.

I believe because my grandmother told me Jesus loved me; she always loved me unconditionally.

I believe because I have laid broken on a snowy canyon floor for hours; yesterday I walked 3 miles.

I believe because I have been lied to and lied about; yet, joy cannot be stripped away.

I believe in the goodness of God because every time I look back over my life, the valleys and the mountaintops, I can only see how God has been ever present. He has been my rock, my shelter, my healer, my counselor, my protector, my defender and my friend.

God has never, not once, failed me. I believe in the goodness of God.

Tami Rudkin

Tami Rudkin

Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.

