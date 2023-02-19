Do you love a good adventure? Intrigue, wonder, surprises, obstacles?

One of my best friends says that I am an Enneagram 7, dubbed The Adventurer, which means I am fun-loving, spontaneous, imaginative, optimistic, enthusiastic, curious, productive … when I am at my very best.

I appreciate all those words because I do yearn for a good adventure, even a dangerous one. Somehow, despite some of the worst scenarios coming true, I still believe it will all work out. That must be my optimism (or hope).

I long for a good adventure to a new place, or into a new relationship, because it feels like a journey into the wild, the unknown.

Recently, I have been drawn to a different kind of movement, still fraught with surprises and wonder, but known by another title and it is something far more mysterious.

I am on a pilgrimage, of sorts. I am going … somewhere. I am not completely sure, it cannot be known now, but I have been called to go. So with enthusiasm, I go.

My pilgrimage, this new sort of adventure, I liken to the pilgrimage the brothers, James and John, began when they decided to leave their family business to follow Jesus.

The holy Scripture records that the relatively unknown Jesus was walking along the Sea of Galilee and saw two sets of two fisherman brothers working with their nets on the sea. Jesus, called to them, “Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men.”

The brothers stopped what they were doing, how they made a living, and followed Jesus. That call, and their willingness to go, would change their lives forever.

And what an adventure, a journey … a pilgrimage, that would turn out to be! Jesus would turn their worlds upside down with his teachings, his bizarre way of turning the other cheek and the way he insisted on embracing the untouchables of their society.

Their pilgrimage would be a crazy unrestrained walk toward the heart of God. Brennan Manning says, “There is a wildness about the life of a pilgrim, who leaves what is nailed down, obvious, and secure, and walks into the unknown without any rational explanation, to justify the decision or guarantee the future. Why? Because God has signaled the movement, and offered it his presence and his promise.”

My heart races to think of being invited to walk with the radical God — the God who “signals” the outcasts, the uneducated (James), the smelly working class (Peter), the broken (Mary Magdalene), the sinful (Matthew), the zealous (Simon), the betrayers (Judas), the doubters(Thomas).

I am stepping into a long line of imperfect men and women who have joined the pilgrimage of radical grace. This pilgrimage is luring me into the great unknown where I can guarantee being uneasy and challenged.

Still, I am curious. I know there is so much to see, to seek to understand, to reconsider this side of the Father’s heart.

God has signaled the movement. It is mysterious and wild. It is a pilgrimage of a heart turned toward a radically loving God. I bet you have had lots of adventures through the years, but have you journeyed to His heart without the burden of crumbling dogma, decaying security? Come with me. There is no doubt that we will need to deconstruct some of what we’ve held as critical. But, in doing so we will have the freedom to embrace what is holy.

Honestly? I don’t need more thrills, I need more grace. How about you?