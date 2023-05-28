Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

He was nearly 5 years old when he crossed the street to visit the much older woman who lived in the yellow house.

The neighbor lady had always been nice to him; waved at him, smiled and even, gave him a cookie now and then. On Halloween she gave him the biggest candy bar ever!

But then one day she was sad. And Sammy knew it.

So the preschooler looked both ways and snuck across the street to visit the lady. When mom looked up from the flower beds, she saw her son sitting next to the life-tattered woman on the white painted porch swing. The woman was weeping.

Immediately, mom started to call him back and then, hesitated. Kneeling in the grass, she paused, for she knew of the woman’s sorrow.

It didn’t take too many ticks on a clock for the woman’s tears to dry and the young boy crossed the quiet street again and he sauntered up to his mom.

She scolded him, just a little, about crossing the street without permission, and then she asked him, “What was happening over there?”

He replied, “Nothing, I just helped her cry.”

With that, Sammy knelt down, carefully chose a few dry twigs and pebbles and put them in the bucket of his toy tractor.

Nothing more was said… nothing more needed to be said. He noticed her sadness and he went to sit with her.

He helped her cry.

Sammy, short on life experience, uneducated in the ways of healing, helped his neighbor battle through a lonely pain by simply being present on the porch.

Wouldn’t this be a better world if we would choose to “cross the street,” climb onto another “person’s porch” and be quiet while they lament their heartbreak.

Their sorrow could be anything: a child going through a divorce, a scary diagnosis, feelings of failure, attraction for the wrong person, a bad choice, a loveless marriage, loneliness, the sense of being forgotten, or physical pain.

People hurt.

There have been diseases that steal, accusations that are unjust, cheaters who keep on cheating, maligned reputations, sanctimonious finger pointing, broken bodies that need to work a few more years, shattered hearts that fear tomorrow.

And we, you and me, can help heal

by choosing to be present.

We could leave our play,

settle into silence,

stay mum on good advice,

forget expensive gifts

or the tendency to perseverate privately of our benevolence.

If we listen with our hearts

we can change the world by sitting on our neighbor’s porch…

hearing their stories,

feeling their experiences,

sitting with their sorrow.

Helping them cry.

If we would learn to extend the grace of listening, without judgment, healing would come to them, and surprisingly, to us.

Please, for the sake of a kinder world, look around and see who’s hurting or is alone. Then with the boldness of a child, cross the street, step onto their porch, sit close and help them cry.