Rudkin: I love new

I love new stuff.

I love new books that are unmarred by oily hands and coffee drips.

I love new sweatshirts that are warm and roomy.

I love a new snow that is unblemished by blowing dirt and debris.

I love new ink pens that write silky smooth on a clean piece of paper.

I love new socks that are cushy and comfy.

I love new sticky notes that are bright and blank.

I love new stuff because each, in it’s own way, represents a new beginning, a new adventure, a new experience.

Don’t get me wrong, I love some old stuff too. Some old songs from my childhood will ever top my list of most moving. I’ll hold onto our traditional Christmas morning Nerf wars forever. We will always celebrate birthdays. My old books are treasures.

The old is familiar and provides a sense of security. It assures us that not all things are mutable and unpredictable.

But there is something special about “new.”