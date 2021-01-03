Rudkin: I love new

I love new stuff.
I love new books that are unmarred by oily hands and coffee drips.
I love new sweatshirts that are warm and roomy.
I love a new snow that is unblemished by blowing dirt and debris.
I love new ink pens that write silky smooth on a clean piece of paper.
I love new socks that are cushy and comfy.
I love new sticky notes that are bright and blank.
I love new stuff because each, in it’s own way, represents a new beginning, a new adventure, a new experience.
Don’t get me wrong, I love some old stuff too. Some old songs from my childhood will ever top my list of most moving. I’ll hold onto our traditional Christmas morning Nerf wars forever. We will always celebrate birthdays. My old books are treasures.
The old is familiar and provides a sense of security. It assures us that not all things are mutable and unpredictable.
But there is something special about “new.”
“New” stimulates our brain as it begins to imagine what could be. Scientific studies shows that our body releases dopamine, the “feel good hormone”, when we have the opportunity to choose something new or do something novel.
But it’s also spiritual as we choose the new way of Jesus. Paul, who had been steeped deeply in a religion of “can and can nots” wrote, “that if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!”
Something new creates in us the hope that we can start over, try again, do and be better.
Maybe, that’s why I love “new.” I get a do over, another chance.
I love a new day with hours of opportunity stretching out before me.
I love a new day with new unknown twists and turns. It is a new beginning; yesterday’s mishaps now a memory and God’s mercies offered anew.
A new day means:
New dreams and new innovations.
New thinking and new people.
New stretching and new believing.
A new day means:
new experiences and new strategies.
New hopes and new disciplines.
New conversations and new prayers.
A new day means:
New people, new kindnesses, new joy.
A new day means:
New questions, new adventures, new seeking.
Aren’t you so grateful for another new day, a new month of days, a new year? I can’t help being excited. With enthusiasm I join the famous philosopher and imagination engineer, Dr. Seuss, “Oh the places you’ll go!”
Lean into this new day and have Happy New Year
