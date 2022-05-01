 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rudkin: I refuse to put God in a box

It is so easy to put God in a box. I love God and believe that he can do anything, but I am guilty of putting him in a box. Partly because I love boxes.

I have boxes for everything. I put Christmas decor in boxes and I have other seasonal stuff in boxes. I have extra paper and pencils and sticky notes in a box. I have irreplaceable keepsakes in boxes. Each year I put cards and notes I receive in a box (at the end of the year I typically throw them away).

I love boxes. A box organizes, protects, and makes easy access to those things I value and want to use as the seasons of life ebb and flow.

Boxes are good.

So, it’s easy to put God in a box.

It’s simple to arrange our thoughts about Him, who we believe He is and how He should behave at any given moment or in any situation.

It’s simple to carefully pack up those beliefs, put them in that box and protect them. No one can touch them, alter their perfection or break them.

It’s simple to fold in the top flaps, label that box “GOD” and stick it away in basement storage until it is needed. All I think and believe about God is now orderly, secure from harm and effortless to find.

Nice. Whew… my most valuable, loved and revered Person is close and safe.

I think nearly all people put God in a box.

But why?

Most people like boundaries, security, comfort.

Logically, it feels less risky to believe that we have Him all figured out and He will act predictably?

Maybe our beliefs/box are how we explain the horrible and horrific, the startling and the stupefying.

Perhaps, we are afraid of who He might ask us to love or forgive or empower.

It might be possible that we hope we can control Him if we pack him up and seal the box.

The ancient Hebrew narrative reveals a God who appears to be different than the One so many hope to box up:

“See, the Sovereign Lord comes with power, and he rules with a mighty arm...

Who has measured the waters in the hollow of his hand, or with the breadth of his hand marked off the heavens?

Who has held the dust of the earth in a basket, or weighed the mountains on the scales and the hills in a balance?” (Isaiah 40:10-12).

This text, and many others, seems to tell us that God cannot/will not be contained in any box! We cannot always predict His actions, nor presume He will only do what we have seen Him do before. He is too big, too powerful, too creative for that kind of belief system (box).

One of the Christianity’s greatest thinkers, the Apostle Paul, writes that God can do “immeasurably more than we could even ask or imagine.”

He will not stay in our carefully packed box. God loves more extravagantly, heals more perfectly and invites more audaciously than we can dare to dream. He is untamed, magnificent, winsome, kind.

I love boxes. But, I refuse to put God in a box.

Tami Rudkin

Tami Rudkin

Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.

