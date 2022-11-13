Rudkin: I shall not want

What do you want today?

Do you want a better paying job? Do you want a more beautiful singing voice? Do you want a new Harley Davidson? Do you want more respect?

What do you want? What do you long for with all of your heart? What do you dream about and yearn for when you’re being completely honest with yourself?

My guess is that what you truly want has nothing to do with additional horsepower or clamorous applause but has to do more with acceptance and love. And because we live in such a crazy culture we have been duped into believing that we will be loved and fulfilled if we have bigger toys, make more money or have our names engraved in plaques of bronze.

We know this to be true or there wouldn’t be garage sales and children yanked from school so a parent can chase a promotion. We want and so we strive for more.

I’ve tried many things I thought would bring me happiness… a teaching job I always wanted, writing a book that I thought might make me important, children who are perfect (smile), and a husband who loves me.

Still, with just those things, I’ve still experience a sense of yearning…wanting more. Today, perhaps more than anytime in my life, I want joy and I want hope and I want love and I want peace. Honestly, I only know one place where I can find all of that.

And that is in a relationship with God. When the toys have broken and the kids have blown it or your job is eliminated you can still know joy. When our country is at war, or my money is gone, or the car is rusting out I can still know peace.

We can trust God and we can trust him to care for all of our basic needs, to protect us and to nurture us.

So today, instead of wanting more, join me as I agree with David the great song writer, shepherd boy, and king when he wrote: I shall not want.

The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want

more money, bigger houses, a better job, or greater applause.

The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want

a new spouse, healthier kids, superior knowledge.

The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want

more talents, more food, more clothes.

Yes, the Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.

Because the Lord is my shepherd, I am content with knowing that I have a God who hears my every plea for mercy, my every hope for heaven and my ever present need for peace.

The Lord is my shepherd and so I know that I am covered with a mantle of love and a robe of righteousness.

I don’t have to work at pleasing Him; He is pleased with me because I am His child. I don’t have to do good to earn a place in His Kingdom, He has given it freely.

The Lord is my shepherd and so I know that I have the Holy Spirit’s guidance to lead me safely and gently along the journey. I have the power to do all that He asks of me. He is the God of the impossible and He has taken up residence in my heart.

The Lord is my shepherd… and He is the creator of star filled galaxies, mountains that tickle angel’s toes, and the human heart that baffles the greatest among us.

The Lord is my shepherd… and my shield and strong tower, my protector, my king, my savior, my redeemer, and my hope.

The Lord is my shepherd, I trust Him completely.

The Lord is my shepherd, I have everything I need.

The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.