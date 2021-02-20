Rudkin: I’ve never felt so grateful.

After 10 minutes, we began descending into the canyon. The one way track was mostly a series of gradual turns. Back and forth, we wound our way down. It was quiet and the landscape unmarred as the snow fell.

My right thumb complained about the grip range it took to hit the throttle. It was falling asleep so I took my hand off, shook it out a second and reached to take the machine in hand. It’s a blur here, but I grabbed the throttle instead and the 800 horse power machine sped forward as commanded.

I was thrown off onto the rocky canyon floor. Lying face down, my helmet shield smashed and snow packed in around my face and behind my glasses, I began wiggling my fingers and toes. I was not paralyzed. But I could not move my right leg which was flung awkwardly over a protruding boulder.

The fam shifted into high gear. Tom and Lane covered me and began a fire. Laura and Dad went back to the cabin to grab a sled, blankets and pillows. They were planning how to get me out of there.

I laid on the ground praying I could survive being moved.