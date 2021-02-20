Rudkin: I’ve never felt so grateful.

It was a beautiful Saturday morning, until it was not.
The Friday night before my brother and his wife, my dad and his wife and Tom and I snowmobiled into my brother’s cabin. It was cold but it felt good to be outside and in the snowy mountains. We have always had a family cabin. Since we were kids we have skied, snowmobiled and a couple of years ago I started snowshoeing. I love the mountain.
That Friday night we shared some appetizers as we warmed the soup. We laughed and told some of the same old stories we always tell whenever we are together like this.
It was a quiet night at the cabin. I felt a deep sense of contentment as I crawled into bed, opened a book and then, fell into a deep sleep.
Saturday morning was gorgeous. The snow was lightly falling. We ate breakfast together discussing the ever changing landscape post the ravaging fire that swept over the mountain several years ago.
About 9:30 we set out on the snowmobiles to take our stepmom out to her car; she had a birthday party to attend. We decided to go for a short ride through Teepee Canyon on our way back to the cabin to clean up and pack up.
It was 12 degrees.
When Lane, Laura, Dad, Tom and I left the parking area I remember thinking the machine I was riding had way too much power for me. It jumped as I accelerated and I quipped, “Whoa!” into my helmet.
After 10 minutes, we began descending into the canyon. The one way track was mostly a series of gradual turns. Back and forth, we wound our way down. It was quiet and the landscape unmarred as the snow fell.
My right thumb complained about the grip range it took to hit the throttle. It was falling asleep so I took my hand off, shook it out a second and reached to take the machine in hand. It’s a blur here, but I grabbed the throttle instead and the 800 horse power machine sped forward as commanded.
I was thrown off onto the rocky canyon floor. Lying face down, my helmet shield smashed and snow packed in around my face and behind my glasses, I began wiggling my fingers and toes. I was not paralyzed. But I could not move my right leg which was flung awkwardly over a protruding boulder.
The fam shifted into high gear. Tom and Lane covered me and began a fire. Laura and Dad went back to the cabin to grab a sled, blankets and pillows. They were planning how to get me out of there.
I laid on the ground praying I could survive being moved.
What all happened in the ensuing hours I am not totally clear. But the mountain rescue team came to get me. They talked with me, they gave me morphine for the move onto the toboggan, they strapped me in tight until I felt safe and began pulling me out by snowmobile. At some point they moved me into a tracked vehicle (the Hagglund) and then finally, an ambulance.
It took four hours.
That was 4 weeks ago and slowly my pelvis, which is broken in 4 places, is beginning to heal. I have a walker, so I can move around. I have my sanity, now that the pain has begun to subside. I have my family, who were there when I was transferred into the ambulance.
And beyond that? I have had this community. I have been loved, encouraged, strengthen and healed by texts, emails and cards. You have prepared meals for us, left phone messages and most importantly, you have prayed for me.
I have never felt so... grateful. Thank you.
