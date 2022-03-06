Rudkin: I want to write love letters

How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.

Before she was 12 years old she was a prolific published writer. At 15 she began suffering from headaches and spine pain (some biographers tie this to a riding accident) which means she spent a great deal of time in her “rooms.” From her isolation, with a pen in hand, she fought to free slaves and she was a tireless advocate for regulated child labor laws.

Elizabeth Barrett, born into a family of influence and great wealth, used her privilege and exceptional education to express the deep passion of her heart.

It was her published writing that piqued the interest of author Robert Browning. Somehow he found a way to meet the lovely and talented poet he so admired. Elizabeth and Robert corresponded for 2 years and as they wrote letters, they fell in love.

Who wouldn’t? Words, honest, vulnerable and poetic words written or spoken, melt away defensive barriers and build bridges to our souls.

Who wouldn’t love the person who wrote Sonnet 43 for them?

"How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.

I love thee to the depth and breadth and height

My soul can reach, when feeling out of sight

For the ends of being and ideal grace.

I love thee to the level of every day’s

Most quiet need, by sun and candle-light...

I love thee with the breath,

Smiles, tears, of all my life; and, if God choose,

I shall but love thee better after death."

Words move us. Words lined up in just the right order can instill hope where despair has moved in and set up camp. Words can do the work of a healing salve on an open wound. Words can muster courage in a place where fear has shackled and crippled the spirit.

Words can lead you to love.

Or, as every one of us knows so well, words can kill a soul. A set of words carelessly thrown into the air can be as dangerous and deadly as shrapnel from a nail bomb. You know the words: I hate you. You will never amount to anything. You are ugly. You make my life miserable. That is a stupid idea. I will never forgive you. I don’t love you anymore.

Such is poetry in reverse. Words can lead to death; death of relationship, death of hope, death of self, death of dreams.

What truly has more power than words?

Elizabeth and Robert wrote words that brought them together. Those words revealed their hearts toward one another and the world, in general. Those words (and others) sustained them both when she was disinherited by her father and when she contracted lung disease and when she had 4 miscarriages.

Their relationship, built on words, remained resolute through the trials of time.

Words move us.

What words do you use most? Are they moving people into your circle or alienating them? Are your words building trust or eroding it? Are your words kind, wise, prayerful, encouraging? Shouldn’t we consider our words thoughtfully? The words that we use, both those that give life and those that rob life, will echo for years to come.

I want to write “love letters”… how about you?

