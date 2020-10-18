Rudkin: I want to

I look like I’ve been involved in a dark alley boxing match. For the last 3 weeks I have been applying a pre-cancer cream to a good majority of my, “been in the sun too much”, face. So because the cream is working it’s magic, two dime size spots have surfaced and barely blistered. Dotted along my lips and cheeks there are several other small ones as well. My skin has been looking like I could be contagious.

Adding insult to injury, a couple of days ago I woke up, looked in the mirror and I had an inch long (well, I just measured and it is only 1/2 inch) bloody scrap down the bridge of my nose! It was even oozing. It was horrifying! I kept looking at it and thinking, who do I need to see this week and how can I postpone our meetings?

Now, I legitimately appear to have had been in a fist fight and I must have had this bloody brawl while I was sleep walking.

I still don’t know how I got it (the medicine? I scratched? Someone broke into the house, stole all our good stuff and scratched my nose as a signature of his ill intent?) but I am a blistered up, oozing mess! Because I am super self conscious, and don’t want to scare small children, I am learning to masterfully apply just enough make up to disguise the mess, at least to those farsighted among us.