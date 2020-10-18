Rudkin: I want to

I look like I’ve been involved in a dark alley boxing match. For the last 3 weeks I have been applying a pre-cancer cream to a good majority of my, “been in the sun too much”, face. So because the cream is working it’s magic, two dime size spots have surfaced and barely blistered. Dotted along my lips and cheeks there are several other small ones as well. My skin has been looking like I could be contagious.
Adding insult to injury, a couple of days ago I woke up, looked in the mirror and I had an inch long (well, I just measured and it is only 1/2 inch) bloody scrap down the bridge of my nose! It was even oozing. It was horrifying! I kept looking at it and thinking, who do I need to see this week and how can I postpone our meetings?
Now, I legitimately appear to have had been in a fist fight and I must have had this bloody brawl while I was sleep walking.
I still don’t know how I got it (the medicine? I scratched? Someone broke into the house, stole all our good stuff and scratched my nose as a signature of his ill intent?) but I am a blistered up, oozing mess! Because I am super self conscious, and don’t want to scare small children, I am learning to masterfully apply just enough make up to disguise the mess, at least to those farsighted among us.
My “healing” cream application must proceed at least another 3 weeks and I’m feeling like a... leper. No one is shunning me (yet), I have not lost a finger to a rotting disease (just a little skin off my nose) and this is a temporary.
However, this inconvenient ailment has drawn my mind to the lepers who came to Jesus for healing. Diseased and often disfigured they were ostracized and shunned by their communities, even their immediate family.
Loneliness must have lured them into despair, their self loathing into deeper isolation. Their feverish unrelenting questions, “Why me? What did I do to deserve this? Where is everyone who said they loved me?” were like nails hammered into the coffin of their hopeless lives.
There was no cure for them.
Except by the hand of Jesus.
Confirmed by various writers, we are told that Jesus spoke to and touched those “throw aways” of society. As was typical of itinerant preachers of that day, Jesus visited villages throughout the area of his own home. He preached some, but mostly, the crowds pushed in on him, trying to talk to him, grasping in attempts to touch him; Jesus was known for his healing.
It was during one of those demanding days that a leper came to him, “...begging on his knees and said, “‘If you want to, you can cleanse me.’”
Luke, the recorder of this moment wrote, “Deeply moved, Jesus put out his hand, touched him, and said, “I want to. Be clean.”
I want to.
I love those 3 words. I want to. From a heart clearly affected by this man’s hurt, his loneliness, his feelings of betrayal, his broken body, Jesus wanted to heal him.
Is this how God feels about us? Is he moved by our distress? Our brokenness? Our desperation?
Does he want to “heal” us? Have we even asked?
The pre-skin cancer medicine is working to restore my skin, but what about my “broken and bloodied” heart? What about yours?
God is moved by your pain, your personal sorrow. And, because he never changes, he would say it again: I want to.
