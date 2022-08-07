 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rudkin: I will not avert my eyes

Yesterday, for a brief moment, I forgot that I really, really love people.

I was at a restaurant with some family; 19 of us. We were in a private room so that the “littles” could roam within borders and we could tell stories and laugh out loud (which we do a great deal). For those hours I mostly held tiny hands, shared my water through a straw, watched a few moments of Frozen on a cell phone and even changed the diaper of our tiniest grand babe, beautiful Blaire.

These were wonderful medicinal moments of reprieve from a blistering hot time in the real-time furnace of life.

At one point, our sweet, feisty 4-year-old Finlee sucked my ice water through a straw and exclaimed, “That is wickedly cold!” Indeed, and it must have inspired yet another bladder alert, and so we were off to the potty for the second time.

It was on my way to the restroom that I encountered several distant acquaintances. I found myself averting my eyes, using the excuse of my granddaughter to not look them full on and hug them and ask about their new granddaughter. That would have been my instinctual move, because I simply love people.

I love people for who they are deep down when they are being completely honest, what they celebrate in life and who they adore. I love how they look when there are surprised. And how some tear up when their hearts are touched by a story. I love those who jump in and get busy, no matter if the tasks are mundane and beneath their skill set. I love those who are silent, who listen before they speak. I love those who have a million unfiltered words. They make me smile.

I love people who are curious, childlike seekers of truth.

I love people who can laugh, despite the disappointment.

I love people who are broken, but believe that “beautiful” is yet to come.

I love people who weep at injustice and work to see it made right.

I love people who serve and lead with humility and grit.

I love people who have the guts to face giants and their own frailties.

I love people who have chosen to live uncensored by “holier than thou” rhetoric.

I love people who say, “You matter to me” by dropping off Dr. Pepper, bringing flowers and hugging my neck.

And, when I am at my best, I also love the people who do not have it in them to do the above mentioned. I understand that there are seasons and rough patches when we simply cannot dig deep enough to cry with someone else or feel strong enough to fight for the righteous or to belly laugh.

I get it. It’s OK. Being a good human is a hard gig. There will be another day, another moment, to be stronger and to be better.

Since I was struggling, I almost forgot how much I love the people in my little part of the world. How good they really are. I almost lost touch with who I am.

My first love is Jesus … and because I am his, I will not avert my eyes and I will love all sorts of people where ever they find themselves along the journey.

Tami Rudkin

