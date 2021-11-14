Rudkin: In the arena

What images come to mind when you think of battle? Combat fatigues, blood and sweat, suffocating fear? Do you think of nightmares, hopelessness, honor?

I have never been in a battle where guns were fired or grenades are thrown. I can’t begin to pretend to understand or even imagine how that must feel.

But I have been in a battle, or two. I bet you have been as well.

These kinds of battles are not about munitions, blockades, free zones and formations.

Still they are battles waged for a worthy cause; something that matters for mankind.

For example, perhaps you have fought a battle for a child.

Maybe he was your first born and he had an addiction that was destroying him and your family. You stayed up late nights waiting for him to come home and praying on your knees that he’d survive another day. You gave him hundreds of 2nd chances, spent thousands of dollars for rehab and listened to 100 tearful cries of repentance.

It was a battle... a fight worth fighting.

Perhaps, your battle might have been over an abused woman. Maybe you had a friend in college who came home with a black eye and the abuser had just gotten started. He fully intended a scorched earth maneuver. You could see it but she couldn’t.

So you drew up battle plans, put on the necessary gear, prayed a prayer and you fought. And it mattered. You may not have even won the battle, but you fought and it mattered to your friend, her family and to those in her future.

Battles are dangerous and they are hard because someone (sometimes lots of “someones”) doesn’t approve of your tactics or your passion. They stand on the sidelines and criticize... they don’t jump in and help fight the fight, they just condemn from the safety of their near sighted opinions.

Talk about battle weary.

However, the warrior cannot, for a minute, turn his head toward the critic.

As Teddy Roosevelt once said, “It is not the critic who counts, not the man who points out how the strong man stumbled or where the doer of deeds could have done better.

The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena; whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs and comes short again and again; who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotion, and spends himself in a worthy cause; who, at the best, knows in the end the triumph of high achievement; and who, at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who know neither victory nor defeat.”

We have fought some fights. Some we win to the applause of many. Some we win and only we know what it took to look the enemy in the eyes every day.

Sometimes, sometimes we lose a hard fought battle.

But at least we fought.

At least we got in the arena of urgent life and fought hand to hand with the enemy. The observing crowd may have booed and yelled their damnation but at least we fought.

So, at the end of the day, when the battle plans are rolled up and stored away, we must remember that the ovation belongs not to the victor but to the fighter.

