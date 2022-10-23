Rudkin: It means nothing

I once gave Robin Roberts and Katie Couric a run for their money.

Many years ago I hit the streets of Casper in pursuit of understanding what our community felt about spiritual stuff. I had three questions and a video camera to record my findings. I asked young and old, Black and white, seemingly affluent and seemingly not, these questions:

1. Do you believe in God?

2. Do you believe in heaven and hell?

3. What do think about the church, as an institution?

Right up front, let me admit that I was a little shocked by what I heard. One person of the twelve didn’t believe in God or heaven and hell. Every other person I interviewed said that they believed in God and that they believed in heaven and hell.

How they felt about church was interesting and perhaps a bit disheartening for those of us who have always loved church. With the exception of one woman and a couple, every single person said they didn’t need the church. They said the church didn’t meet their needs.

Besides the basic needs of food, water, and shelter what are the needs of most people?

It’s pretty simple.

People need to be seen and heard. People need to be accepted and appreciated. People need to have meaning and purpose. People need to be loved.

I hate to say it, but according to my interviews, a majority of people in our community don’t feel the church meets their needs.

For you see …

If the church does all the right things, has great music and good preaching, but does not provide places where individuals can experience friendship, it means nothing.

If the church receives applause from our community and pats themselves on the back for instituting all the latest “fads” for discipling, but does not embrace one another in the name of love, it means nothing.

If the church is able to argue successfully against Satan’s strongholds and make a fool of him, and has not God’s compassionate heart, it means nothing.

If the church has all faith and great ideals and magnificent plans, and not His love that sweats and bleeds and weeps and prays and pleads, it means nothing.

If the church has mission’s projects for our city and money to send to faraway places, but doesn’t sacrifice for the individuals who are in it’s face every day, it means nothing.

If the church gives sacrificially but then turns bitter and self-centered because there are annoyances and hurts in the “people” business, it means nothing. If the church doesn’t have mercy that defers its rights, its freedom, its pet projects, it means nothing.

If the church can heal sicknesses of soul and mind and diseases of the body, but wound hearts and hurt feelings because His love is stunted in our hearts, it means nothing.

If the church can attract new comers and write programs that win plaudits but fail to translate the message of the Cross into the language of every day living, it means nothing.

Shouldn’t the church, a body of believers, mean something positive in our community? I asked these interview questions years ago. I wonder if the prevailing attitude about church has declined even further?

The church, if it is to survive, must learn to love more deeply, more fiercely, more selflessly or it will mean nothing.