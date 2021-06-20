Rudkin: It’s hard to sing

It’s no wonder he’s not singing much anymore. One day he’s safe and secure, minding his own business, singing a song, lovin’ his life and the next? He’s sucked up, washed up, and blasted by hot blowing air.

I don’t know what’s happened in your life lately but maybe you can relate to Chippie. One minute you were sitting in your known, comfortable, predictable place in life. Maybe you were even humming a tune when the news came: your company is downsizing and you are the “fat” they must trim off. The results from a routine test sends you to another doctor and those test results scare the dickens out of you. The caller ID reads “police department”. One late afternoon the divorce papers arrive instead of your spouse. Your kid reveals a secret she’s been keeping for months.

In a flash of a moment, (OK maybe you heard the cage door crack open or a disquieting roar approaching) you were sucked into a place of upside down darkness. You can’t even find your bearings before the cold water of your new reality drenches you. The heat scorches your last hope.

It’s hard to sing anymore.

I’ve been there before. Stunned and scared and song-less.