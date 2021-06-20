Rudkin: It’s hard to sing

Sometimes circumstances sucks the song from our hearts.
“Chippie the parakeet never saw it coming. One second he was peacefully perched in his cage. The next he was sucked in, washed up, and blown over.
The problems began when Chippie’s owner decided to clean Chippie’s cage with a vacuum cleaner. She removed the attachment from the end of the hose and stuck it in the cage. The phone rang, and she turned to pick it up. She’d barely said “hello” when “ssssopp!” Chippie got sucked in. The bird owner gasped, put down the phone, turned off the vacuum, and opened the bag. There was Chippie — still alive, but stunned.
Since the bird was covered with dust and soot, she grabbed him and raced to the bathroom, turned on the faucet, and held Chippie under the running water. Then, realizing that Chippie was soaked and shivering, she did what any compassionate bird owner would do ... she reached for the hair dryer and blasted the pet with hot air.
Poor Chippie never knew what hit him.
A few days after the trauma, the reporter who’d initially written about the event contacted Chippie’s owner to see how the bird was recovering. ‘Well,’ she replied, ‘Chippie doesn’t sing much anymore — he just sits and stares.’” -Max Lucado
No kidding. Poor Chippie.
It’s no wonder he’s not singing much anymore. One day he’s safe and secure, minding his own business, singing a song, lovin’ his life and the next? He’s sucked up, washed up, and blasted by hot blowing air.
I don’t know what’s happened in your life lately but maybe you can relate to Chippie. One minute you were sitting in your known, comfortable, predictable place in life. Maybe you were even humming a tune when the news came: your company is downsizing and you are the “fat” they must trim off. The results from a routine test sends you to another doctor and those test results scare the dickens out of you. The caller ID reads “police department”. One late afternoon the divorce papers arrive instead of your spouse. Your kid reveals a secret she’s been keeping for months.
In a flash of a moment, (OK maybe you heard the cage door crack open or a disquieting roar approaching) you were sucked into a place of upside down darkness. You can’t even find your bearings before the cold water of your new reality drenches you. The heat scorches your last hope.
It’s hard to sing anymore.
I’ve been there before. Stunned and scared and song-less.
However, over the years I have learned that no matter what has happened to me, I can still sing a song. I can, and you can, still choose to sing.
For me, when I’ve been sucked down, drowned in bad news, blasted with unmet expectations I begin to take note of the good in my life and I give thanks… sometimes out loud.
I am not hungry… thank you God.
I am not homeless… thank you God.
I am not paralyzed… thank you God.
I am not unemployed… thank you God.
I am not friendless…thank you God.
I am not abandoned… thank you God.
I am not in chains… thank you God.
I am not powerless… thank you God.
Giving thanks changes me; my attitude, my outlook, my heart. Giving thanks is the oft repeated refrain of the song God is writing with my life.
