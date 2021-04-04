Rudkin: Jesus met them

“But the angel said to the women,

‘Do not be afraid, for I know that you seek Jesus who was crucified.

He is not here, for he has risen, as he said.

Come, see the place where he lay.’”

Over and over, Jesus invited men and women to “Come and see.” He didn’t simply want to be a crowd pleasing teacher, but a friend, a healer, a redeemer. So he issued invitations to his life, his every day life. Come and see how I love, come and see how I treat the marginalized, come and see how I challenge the pious, come and see how I will live in the presence of the “off limits.”

Come and see.

And, now the angel invites the women once again to, “come and see... he is not dead. But alive, as he promised!”

It’s no wonder those women did not freeze in terror. But they were accustomed to the inexplicable supernatural. They had watched a blind man regain his sight and a man whose flesh was rotting away completely restored. These women had been witness to a paralytic standing and walking away by the command of Jesus. They had seen the audacious and the bizarre.