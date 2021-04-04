 Skip to main content
Rudkin: Jesus met them
editor's pick

Rudkin: Jesus met them

The protectors of the religious status quo insisted that there be guard at the tomb of the rabble rouser, Jesus. They certainly did not want that man’s followers to come in the night, steal his body and pretend that he was alive. So Pilate ordered the tomb to be secured, sealed with a legal document, and set with guards.

The night fell. The followers scattered. The disciples hid behind locked doors stunned by the days events.

The day of Sabbath, a time of rest, came as every other Sabbath day did and it vanished with the sunset.

The next morning, the still reeling women left at dawn to visit the tomb.

“And behold, there was a great earthquake,

for an angel of the Lord descended from heaven

and came and rolled back the stone and sat on it.

His appearance was like lightning,

and his clothing white as snow.

And for fear of him the guards trembled and became like dead men.”

Earthquakes, a lightening bedazzled angel and a missing dead man would make me tremble too. Some accounts say they were frozen in place and others record that the guards fainted in terror. At any rate, the news was just as unbelievable:

“But the angel said to the women,

‘Do not be afraid, for I know that you seek Jesus who was crucified.

He is not here, for he has risen, as he said.

Come, see the place where he lay.’”

Over and over, Jesus invited men and women to “Come and see.” He didn’t simply want to be a crowd pleasing teacher, but a friend, a healer, a redeemer. So he issued invitations to his life, his every day life. Come and see how I love, come and see how I treat the marginalized, come and see how I challenge the pious, come and see how I will live in the presence of the “off limits.”

Come and see.

And, now the angel invites the women once again to, “come and see... he is not dead. But alive, as he promised!”

It’s no wonder those women did not freeze in terror. But they were accustomed to the inexplicable supernatural. They had watched a blind man regain his sight and a man whose flesh was rotting away completely restored. These women had been witness to a paralytic standing and walking away by the command of Jesus. They had seen the audacious and the bizarre.

So when the angel said, “Then go quickly and tell his disciples that he has risen from the dead, and behold, he is going before you to Galilee; there you will see him. See, I have told you” they left swiftly. The scripture says they “ran to tell the disciples.”

But then Jesus, ever true to his nature, does one of the most beautiful things: he met them. Jesus knew they were shocked, exhausted, anxious, confused, afraid and heartbroken. So, he surprised them, he met them, face to face.

This is the Jesus whom they loved. The one who entered into their broken world and met them right where they were... oppressed, forgotten, longing. It’s no wonder that in a riot of emotion they fell at his nail pierced feet... and worshiped him.

Jesus met them, they worshiped and then they went on to tell their story.

“Jesus is not dead! He is alive!”

Tami Rudkin

Tami Rudkin

Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.

