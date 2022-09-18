Rudkin: Jesus the revolutionary

Jesus was a revolutionary.

I know, I know, that makes some people squirm. In fact, it makes me squirm because I honestly do not want to lead a revolution or be a revolutionary. That would mean sacrifice and strife and sleepless nights. Being a revolutionary would mean squabbles with the status quo and speaking up at injustice when silence would be so much easier.

Being a revolutionary would require being still enough to hear the voice of God and steely enough to fend off the arrows of hatred aimed in your direction.

Be a revolutionary? No, thanks.

And yet… I gather some moral courage as I observe the posture and passion of Jesus. He was the greatest revolutionary of all time and continues to push his present day followers to consider the ever counter cultural way of living with and for God.

By all appearances Jesus lived a fairly normal life until he was 30 (except for the angels announcing his birth and living his young years as a refugee because a king wanted to kill him). He worked at his trade, helped with the bills, attended to his siblings and mother, he went to the synagogue. And then, while he was being baptized, he heard a voice from heaven.

I know that sounds a little “woo woo” weird, but in that moment his ministry as a revolutionary began.

It is noteworthy that Jesus immediately went to the wilderness to be alone.

Alone. All alone.

There was no one to talk to or strategize battle plans. There was no one to serve him or help him begin a spy network. In the quietness of aloneness he heard the alluring whispers of the evil one. While Jesus was purged of every physical comfort he faced the enemy of souls.

He was tempted to take food to sustain his body, to sit on the lofty throne of earthly kingdoms, and to manifest his mighty power.

But he refused to be lured into false power.

The revolutionary’s spirit was born of that self denial in the wilderness. He set his gaze on the upside down kingdom and would never turn back. His love for the father and what that would require in servanthood and sacrifice, was determined in those crucible days.

When Jesus returned to his hometown for the first time he would attend his synagogue on the Sabbath and rock their worlds. He was given the scroll of Isaiah and he found the right spot and began reading:

‘The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to set the oppressed free. To announce the year of God’s good favor.’

The scripture tells us that his hometown folks were “amazed at his gracious words.” Until he continue to poke at them with the stories of two “Gentiles.” In that moment, Jesus declared that he is the One who had been sent from God, not just for the Jewish people, but for the poor, the captives, the blind and the oppressed.

It was for such radical grace, extended to all, that his hometown religious folks tried to force him off a cliff.

They did not succeed that day in killing the revolutionary. That day would come eventually, but not until the new kingdom of grace was established.

Jesus was a revolutionary who changed the world forever.