Rudkin: Kill the vines

I was slapped in the face this week. The proof is the marks left on my face; a bruise and a scab where I bled.
From a distance, I have watched this bully work his creepy work for a couple years. At first, his subterfuge seemed insignificant. He started small, and was somewhat appealing, but, now, has reached beyond and has become all powerful: deadly.
That is until I faced him straight on.
This week, like so many times before, I studied him from our large picture window. I could see clearly that day what I had not seen before. From that vantage point I could see the damage done, the death that lie beneath him.
So, I prepared to meet the enemy. I tied on my shoes, I slipped into my work coat and pulled on my gloves. I walked slowly and limped resolutely (can you walk resolutely with a limp?) toward the forbidding foe.
I knew as I approached that there would not be an easy way to take this monster down except at the ground level. So I stepped in closer and finally, got down on my knees and crawled in deeper.
It was there, humbled before the giant, that the battle began.
I pulled out my red handled gardening shears and cut the vine near the ground. Then I cut another and another. War was declared. All around one of our largest pine trees I fought the enemy. It was there I was whacked in the face when I set one of the handcuffed branches free.
For years these vines crawled their way through this tree. At first is was a single vine with pretty green leaves. It looked so wild and natural in this setting. So we left it alone. The next year I noticed the vine was thicker but still ruggedly beautiful climbing this monstrous tree. The following year a couple of the lower branches, where the vine was most prolific, died.
Hmmm. I wondered why these branches on one of the six healthy trees we planted 30 years ago was dying. The rest of the tree was vibrant.
I admit I am a slow learner, or maybe the deception was so slow that it was imperceptible until one day I fully realized the destruction.
The vines were thick, up to 1 inch, and they crawled, twisting over branches and bending them down awkwardly. The leaves that once looked pretty created such a dense canopy that the sunlight could not reach the needles and branches. The bending was weakening the limbs and the lack of sun starved the branches of energy.
So they died.
But now the vines are cut away and pulled out of the tree. They are only fit for the burn pile, so that is where they will go.
While I was cutting away and pulling the 20 foot vines out of this tree I thought about some of the “vines” in my own life. Some of those things that seemed innocent enough, even attractive, that I allowed to grow unattended year after year.
I thought about how after awhile those vines started to choke my spirit and weigh heavy on my soul. As they got larger and more insistent the light of wisdom and joy were obscured until my zip was zapped. Parts of me were dying.
Cutting away the vines was an arduous and “bloody” task but it had to happen or the whole tree would have eventually died.
So it will be with those “vines” of the soul we leave unattended. It’s not easy to cut them down. You might have to get on your knees in humility or bare the slap of a branch or two... but your life is worth the fight. Kill the vines, kill the vines.
