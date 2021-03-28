Rudkin: Let them dance

Jesus often attracted a crowd; some are recorded to number in the thousands. I imagine most of the time the groups of people were smaller than that. Still, it appears that there were people pushing and pulling on him often. One time there were those in the crowd who wanted to arrest him and in the mayhem he slipped away.

But the most magnificent crowd was the one who escorted Jesus into Jerusalem the week before his death. A growing throng had been following him and when he got close to the majestic city they began carpeting the ground with their cloaks. Those already in the city for the religious observances heard that Jesus was coming and they ran to join the crowd, waving palm branches and creating a celebratory welcome party.

The crowd shouted, “Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!” The noise swelled as the joy soared. They believed Jesus would save them from their present tyranny.

The people sang and danced.

The religious leaders fumed and fussed. “Tell them to stop,” they instructed Jesus.

Jesus, knowing that some of this same crowd would turn on him before the week’s end replied, “If they keep quiet, the rocks will cry out.”