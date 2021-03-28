Rudkin: Let them dance

Hearing about planned “crowd control” makes me uneasy. Maybe it’s because it means that someone, with something to lose, has determined that a crowd is dangerous so they must be “controlled.” Or, maybe it’s because I don’t like the idea of barriers, guns and gas masks that might have to be employed. It feels... ugly.
However, I do understand the need for crowd control because hundreds, if not thousands, of people can be swayed by the emotions of a few.
Numerous times we’ve heard of rollicking sports fans turning vicious. People are beaten and even, killed after a great triumph (or loss). We recently saw the crowd that gathered in D.C. to protest the election results. Fury and violence ensued.
I was caught in a protesting crowd at the intersection of 2nd Street and Wyoming Blvd after the death of George Floyd. Screaming men and women all encircled me and several others. They looked angry. A couple people laid down in the middle of the street. I was stuck there and I was teetering on anxious. The guy with the big gun who walked close to my car appeared on the edge of doing something crazy.
When the police came carefully rolling in, I was thankful for “crowd control.”
Crowds of people can be invigorating and even inspiring; until a few discontent participants start to rabble rouse. Crowds can quickly become tense and unsafe.
Jesus often attracted a crowd; some are recorded to number in the thousands. I imagine most of the time the groups of people were smaller than that. Still, it appears that there were people pushing and pulling on him often. One time there were those in the crowd who wanted to arrest him and in the mayhem he slipped away.
But the most magnificent crowd was the one who escorted Jesus into Jerusalem the week before his death. A growing throng had been following him and when he got close to the majestic city they began carpeting the ground with their cloaks. Those already in the city for the religious observances heard that Jesus was coming and they ran to join the crowd, waving palm branches and creating a celebratory welcome party.
The crowd shouted, “Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!” The noise swelled as the joy soared. They believed Jesus would save them from their present tyranny.
The people sang and danced.
The religious leaders fumed and fussed. “Tell them to stop,” they instructed Jesus.
Jesus, knowing that some of this same crowd would turn on him before the week’s end replied, “If they keep quiet, the rocks will cry out.”
Jesus didn’t try to control the crowd. These people knew him. They knew how he taught and what kind of miracles he had done. They knew that he loved the common person and never shunned the sinful. They knew he challenged the religious elite and encouraged those who were seekers of life.
Let them dance.
For in the next week there would be weeping. Jesus would teach (primarily by modeling) some of his most profound lessons about the “kingdom” he was establishing. It was going to get scary, challenging, and wretched... life altering.
Yes, let them dance. Crowd control simply wasn’t his style; not then, and not now.
