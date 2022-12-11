Rudkin: Live in the light

Last night we had an intimate Christmas dinner with some friends. After we filled our plates and started eating (and relaxing) I was suddenly overcome by the magnificence of Christmas. The beauty, the laughter, the shared memories and the ... light ... everywhere.

Wooden stars strung in tiny lights illuminated the path into our home, twinkle lights danced along the eaves. Inside the Christmas tree was brightly animated, battery operated candles flickered under poinsettias, the gas fireplace flamed hot, and my mom’s crèche glowed warmly on the table.

Christmas for me is, obviously, about light. Jesus, the son of God, the good and pure, came into this world and said, “I am the light of the world.” That ancient world needed the “light.” They needed to see a path out of hatred and oppression, they needed healing to give them hope for a new future, they needed joy so to persevere through treacherous trials endured by all who call earth their home.

Jesus was their light, out shining the darkness.

And, still, Jesus is ours. So, we remember and we celebrate and we plug in the Christmas lights. This week as we reflect and pray I encourage you to light a candle or sit where you can see your lit Christmas tree. This is the season of light ... so live in the light.

Day 15

Jesus was, and is, the good news. “The Spirit of the Sovereign Lord is on me, because the Lord has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim freedom for the captives and release from darkness for the prisoners ...” Isaiah 61:1

Prayer: You are my goodness.

Day 16

God gave because He loved. It is the melody of Christmas. “For God so loved the world that He gave his only son ...” John 3:16

Prayer: Let me love like you loved me.

Day 17

Feeling anxious, a bit fearful, a tad uneasy? Jesus is the GOOD news that should cause great joy! No matter what we face, He is our joy, everyday! “The angel said...’Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy ...’” Luke 2:10

Prayer: I am not afraid.

Day 19

The kingdom belongs to those who have no power, no goodness, no perfection in which to brag. It is an upside down kingdom of sinners redeemed, lowly shepherds who receive the news first and a king in rags. “For God’s foolishness is wiser than human wisdom ...” I Cor 1:23-25

Prayer: Thank you for being a king in rags.

Day 20

God, stripped of majesty and clothed in flesh, came to be with us. “Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign: The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and will call him Immanuel.” Is 7:14

Prayer: You are God with me.

Day 21

Jesus came to establish a new covenant ... a covenant of love. “The days are coming,” declares the Lord, “when I will make a new covenant with the people of Israel and with the people of Judah.” Jeremiah 31:31

Prayer: Let me live your covenant of love.

Day 22

The miracle of Christmas began with one young girl saying yes. “I am the Lord’s servant,” Mary answered. “May your word to me be fulfilled.” Then the angel left her.” Luke 1:38.

Prayer: Yes, Lord.