Rudkin: Make a splash

I have made a splash in this life! And so have you!
We made a splash in this world the day we entered it. I don’t know your particular circumstances but you popped out into the world with a splash and the world has never been the same. And when you made your entrance your “splash” began a ripple effect which has touched hundreds if not thousands of people.
At your birth, your parents experienced the first ripple… stunned and grateful by this tiny little human, with perfect fingers and toes and a button nose (is that a song?) They would lay down their time, their resources, their sleep patterns for you. With your arrival, your siblings, your aunts and uncles and your grandparents experienced something in their hearts that they couldn’t adequately articulate at the time.
You made a splash.
Your first appearance was your first splash. But you’ve made various splashes throughout your life.
You took a certain job (splash) and your bosses and employees have felt the ripples ever since.
You disciplined (or did not) your children and they are still impacted in some way by that splash.
You painted your house pink and hung a flood light on the side of your house; your neighbors are pounded by the ripples over and over again (you probably didn’t do that.)
The ripples moving away from your actions, your splash, impacts everyone in your sphere of influence. Your splash, and the resulting ripples changes the world around you.
A ripple effect could be defined as the gradual spreading influence or series of consequences begun by a single action or event.
No matter where you are today, if you are young or old, hurting or happy, you will make a “splash” that has ripple effects. You can do something small, positive, kind and it will change a person’s day. Then, because you’ve been good to them, they will (hopefully) be kind to the next person and on and on.
Though I hate to bring it up, there are negative splashes and ripple effects too. Imagine, you spew out a particularly vicious comment at your co-worker and she walks down the hall and shoots off an email to a subordinate that is demanding and uncivil and written in all caps just to make a point! The recipient reads the email and lashes out at his administrative assistant who is then rude to the custodian who didn’t dust the shelves. The custodian, in turn, responds to his child’s minor infraction with “You’re grounded for life!” That kid begins to resent his parents.
The ripple effect.
Your splash matters. You have the power to set off a chain of events and could change lives.
What if we each determined to make a positive splash today? What if we simply start with the people we see every day? What if today you simply looked into the eyes of your spouse, your co-worker, the check-out person at Ridley’s, and asked how their day is going? Splash.
Or, what if you made a point to remember a co-worker’s kid’s names. Splash! Listen to how your wife feels about cooking meals every night. Splash. Tell your son how proud you are of him and the choices he has made. Splash. Buy a coffee and deliver it to a friend. Splash!
Make a positive splash today…we will all experience the ripple effect.
