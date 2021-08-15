Rudkin: Make a splash

I have made a splash in this life! And so have you!

We made a splash in this world the day we entered it. I don’t know your particular circumstances but you popped out into the world with a splash and the world has never been the same. And when you made your entrance your “splash” began a ripple effect which has touched hundreds if not thousands of people.

At your birth, your parents experienced the first ripple… stunned and grateful by this tiny little human, with perfect fingers and toes and a button nose (is that a song?) They would lay down their time, their resources, their sleep patterns for you. With your arrival, your siblings, your aunts and uncles and your grandparents experienced something in their hearts that they couldn’t adequately articulate at the time.

You made a splash.

Your first appearance was your first splash. But you’ve made various splashes throughout your life.

You took a certain job (splash) and your bosses and employees have felt the ripples ever since.

You disciplined (or did not) your children and they are still impacted in some way by that splash.