Rudkin: Make better decisions

That morning I was getting ready in a speedy sort of way. My audio book was playing, I had popped open my Dr. Pepper and was thinking about my training that evening when I grabbed a cotton ball and reached into the bottom drawer to retrieve the toner.

Sleepy and distracted, I soaked the cotton ball and began to apply it all over my face. Almost immediately, I realized this didn’t smell right. I looked at the bottle and realized that I had applied nail polish remover all over my face.

Wildly, I started splashing cold water on my face. Surely, anything that reads “Acetone” on the label can’t be good for your face.

Standing in a puddle of water I stared into the mirror to see if I had blisters on my face. I did not. One thing rushed through my mind: why did I get up this early!!!

But what I did realize was that incident was a direct result of trying to do “one more thing” or solve one more problem while already engaged in something else. My mind seems to be forever perusing a conversation I had the day before. At the same time, I’m also listening to a book, making a grocery list, returning a text message and wondering how to help my friend who is hurting.

My mind is awash in the constant “noise” of busyness.