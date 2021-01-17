Rudkin: Make better decisions

I am not a morning person. I have never, ever, not once, loved mornings. Anything before 7 am is particularly difficult. I “mourn” this about myself because so many really nice people love mornings. They always seem so optimistic and cheerful all the time (unless it’s after 4 in the afternoon). I hate mornings but you should see me at 9 pm. I can get things done!
One day last week I got up earlier that usual. I had a long “to do” list because our team was throwing a party/training for 70 leaders that night and I needed to get moving.
So early that morning I stumbled into the bathroom and started my morning routine. First, I turn on Audible so that I can listen to a book. Some days I listen to an “edge of your seat” thriller and sometimes I listen to one of my favorite spiritual writers. Mostly, I listen to something to distract me from my morning misery.
After that, you know the drill: brush your teeth, wash your face and comb your “rats nest” (my mom’s vernacular for messy hair).
Part of my routine, after I wash my face, is to use a skin toner. Once, my skin specialist kindly reminded me that I am aging and so is my skin. So it needs a little extra help. She recommended that I use this toner every morning and night.
The bottle of toner is tall so I keep it in a large bottom drawer with miscellaneous things I don’t use very often.
That morning I was getting ready in a speedy sort of way. My audio book was playing, I had popped open my Dr. Pepper and was thinking about my training that evening when I grabbed a cotton ball and reached into the bottom drawer to retrieve the toner.
Sleepy and distracted, I soaked the cotton ball and began to apply it all over my face. Almost immediately, I realized this didn’t smell right. I looked at the bottle and realized that I had applied nail polish remover all over my face.
Wildly, I started splashing cold water on my face. Surely, anything that reads “Acetone” on the label can’t be good for your face.
Standing in a puddle of water I stared into the mirror to see if I had blisters on my face. I did not. One thing rushed through my mind: why did I get up this early!!!
But what I did realize was that incident was a direct result of trying to do “one more thing” or solve one more problem while already engaged in something else. My mind seems to be forever perusing a conversation I had the day before. At the same time, I’m also listening to a book, making a grocery list, returning a text message and wondering how to help my friend who is hurting.
My mind is awash in the constant “noise” of busyness.
Can you relate? Is there too much “noise” in your life? Is the TV always on? Are you scrolling through Facebook as soon as you have a spare minute or maybe, while your driving? Do you make dinner, watch your favorite movie, help your kids with homework and reply to emails all at the same time?
Simultaneous busyness is dangerous and potentially harmful. I doubt you’ll inadvertently use polish remover on your face. But maybe you’ll eat too much or forget an important meeting. Maybe you’ll accidentally run a red light and cause an accident. Maybe you’ll drink too much.
When we cannot be quiet, take time to consider, pray and wait, we can find ourselves thoughtlessly choosing that which has the potential to destroy.
Be still today and you’ll make better choices.
Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.