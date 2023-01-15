Rudkin: Mess me up a little

I don’t love a mess. Just to be clear, I have “messes”, but I just don’t love them.

Sometimes my car is a mess with receipts, napkins, water bottles, pepper packets, various items to return to Amazon, stuff I need to drop off at one of the kid’s houses, etc. I hate a messy car but it sure makes me happy to clear out the miscellaneous accumulation, wipe down the vinyl inside and vacuum up the dirt.

I feel the same way about my office desk … the kitchen … my heart.

My mom wisely taught me that, “Everything should have a place and everything should be in its place.”

So when it’s messy, I naturally think of my mom (do we ever stop hearing our mother’s voice?) and I feel unsettled.

Messes make me feel … out of control.

Being out of control feels dangerous and uncertain; it feels wild and defiant to the right order of things. When things are out of control I have to remind myself to breath to fight for calm. I whisper, “I cannot control this, but I trust the One who does.”

I have just come through a period of messy messy messy.

I did not love it. It was uncomfortable and there were days I did a great deal of deep breathing. And somewhere in the middle of the mess God simply reminded me that life with Him is often “messy” and that I had become too comfortable with the uninspired and commonplace.

He, so gently reminded me that I had unintentionally locked myself up in a spiritual space that had become too sterile, too safe, too obsessed with the appearance of holy.

When I finally entered into the “mess” that had been brewing Jesus reminded me that he was always in a “mess” when he walked this earth. Religious people hated his mess, his seemingly out of control concern (love) for the sinful, marginalized, and scandalized.

Jesus was not “safe,” he was not sterile. He was out of control. The religious powerhouse of the day could not contain him and his love, his teachings of humility and his acceptance of the lowly.

The modern church has tried to domesticate Jesus. We want to make him behave.

Just like the Pharisees of old, we have our “safe” form of beliefs and standards and we will not consider another.

So, instead, we have thrown a noose around the neck of Jesus and tried to lead him into the confines of our limited understanding. The modern religious folk of our day want to tame Jesus, we want him to curse those who offend us, or tempt us or push us out of our well managed safety of dogma.

We naturally long for security and explainable order. We want our convictions to have a place and be in their place. We want them close at hand so we can “use” them if we need them. We do not like messy … we do not like to be out of control.

However, as my heart races just a bit as I write this, I pray today that God would continue to place me in “messy” places. I want to see the world like he does and I want to change, adapt and passionately pursue the One who stepped into the mess, made a mess, and even, died because of the mess.

Mess me up a little God so that I can give up my control, my sense of certainty, and follow you … and you, alone.