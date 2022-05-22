Rudkin: Mirror mantras

We all need some encouragement.

There is not one person — man or woman, child or elderly — who does not need a little pep talk, some inspiration, some cheering on from the sidelines of life. No matter the challenges or the relative ease of the moment, we are wired to require some maintenance of spirit and mind.

I tend to swipe by the Instagram posts and the advertisements and the guru advice about speaking affirmation statements to myself: I am beautiful, I am strong, I am confident, I am unstoppable.

Talking to myself in the mirror about how beautiful I am changes nothing. My skin is still aging, my nose is still the same size, my hair is … well, it constantly needs “professional” help. I often cannot see, especially without my glasses, the beauty that is masked by age spots and sagging skin.

I can recite “I am confident, I am confident, I am confident” all the way to work and then I enter into a friend’s story of sorrow and I feel my knees grow weak and my heart begin to fracture. I am not always confident.

To jump onto an 800 horsepower snowmobile screaming into the frigid air, “I am unstoppable” seems ridiculous when you are lying broken on a boulder on a snowy January morning. I can be stopped.

This life is hard even for the most fortunate among us. And we all need some encouragement from time to time.

Although I am inclined to concede that mirror mantras may help you temporarily, I do believe that there is something better and more powerful.

People, your friends and your family, your neighbors, your colleagues recognizing and calling out your “beauty” and your “strength” and your “character” is what your heart craves. You need to be reminded that your insight into that complex situation was invaluable. You need someone who knows your long journey and will jog your memory of your amazing resilience and your evolution. You need someone to cheer you on from the sidelines who has seen your resolve challenged and yet, undeterred.

We all need some encouragement from time to time.

And, maybe, it’s possible that right now, at this moment, you don’t feel like there is anyone encouraging you. Sadly, sometimes we forget to do that for one another. So, will you allow me to prod you, push you, positively persuade you to take a moment, today, to encourage someone in your life?

You can do it; encouragement comes in many forms. You can send a text, “I love that you send my daughter flowers. You’re the best son-in-law ever!” A remarked upon observation communicates impact and importance.

You can invite a friend for dinner. An invitation means that they are a welcomed and valued part of your lives.

Seek advice from your adult child and a reciprocal confidence will bloom.

Sometimes, life is hard and we need encouragement.

We don’t need mirror mantras of self affirmation to get through life. We need real people to show up and stir us up to keep fighting the good fight before us.

Do you need a little encouragement today? Find someone to cheer on and you will find yourself stronger and truly happier.

Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0