Rudkin: Move the boulder

Big boulders don’t get up and move on their own.
It is told that long, long ago a king had his men place a big boulder on one of the major roadways. The king then hid in the bushes because he wanted to see if anyone would move the boulder out of the way. People, making a few snide comments, walked around the boulder nuisance but never stopped to remove it. Even some of the king’s wealthiest merchants and courtiers passed by the boulder and, like the others, simply walked around it.
The people of the kingdom constantly complained and blamed the king for not keeping the roads clear, but none of them did anything to move the stone.
One day, a peasant came along carrying vegetables. Upon approaching the boulder, the peasant laid down his burden and tried to push the stone out of the way. It wasn’t going to be an easy task. But after he pushed and strained and rocked the boulder from it’s resting place, he finally managed to move it out of the road.
When the peasant went back to pick up his vegetables, he noticed a small leather bag laying in the road where the boulder had been. The bag contained several gold coins and a note from the king explaining that the gold was for the person who removed the boulder from the road.
My mom was like the veggie toting peasant.
I remember many times walking our dirt road with my mom. We never walked a straight line or in a consistent cadence when mom was with us; she was forever finding a “large rock” or stick that needed to be moved out of the road. She would get 2000 more steps than I did as she zigzagged along the road picking up rocks or sticks and throwing them off into the ditch. Sometimes it was endearing, sometimes annoying because I was always on a mission to walk my 2 miles and get back home.
Mom lived her life “moving the boulder.” Stopping to help someone move something “heavy” in their lives; talking for an hour for someone in Safeway who had a sad story to tell or taking people to lunch who were new in town and needed a friend. She was quick to put down her preassigned agenda and zigzagged her way through life… moving boulders.
I am sure you know people who sees a need and will not pass it by. They jump in and do their part to fix a problem and helps the rest of humanity in a small way.
Maybe you are that person.
You catch someone’s eye and smile. You’ve made their day.
Maybe you saw the garbage can rolling down the street and you stopped to pick it up and return it. The single mom sheds a tear of thanks.
Maybe you made dinner for a friend who is fighting for his life. He laughs with you.
The roads we travel in this life are littered with “boulders.” We can walk around them, complain about them, wish that someone would do something about them or we can take a minute and move the boulder ourselves. I don’t know if we will find a bag of gold coins… but we will find contentment.
So go about your normal life: go for a walk, do your routine shopping, show up to work, be a good neighbor. But whatever you do… move the boulder.
