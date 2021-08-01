Rudkin: Move the boulder

Big boulders don’t get up and move on their own.

It is told that long, long ago a king had his men place a big boulder on one of the major roadways. The king then hid in the bushes because he wanted to see if anyone would move the boulder out of the way. People, making a few snide comments, walked around the boulder nuisance but never stopped to remove it. Even some of the king’s wealthiest merchants and courtiers passed by the boulder and, like the others, simply walked around it.

The people of the kingdom constantly complained and blamed the king for not keeping the roads clear, but none of them did anything to move the stone.

One day, a peasant came along carrying vegetables. Upon approaching the boulder, the peasant laid down his burden and tried to push the stone out of the way. It wasn’t going to be an easy task. But after he pushed and strained and rocked the boulder from it’s resting place, he finally managed to move it out of the road.

When the peasant went back to pick up his vegetables, he noticed a small leather bag laying in the road where the boulder had been. The bag contained several gold coins and a note from the king explaining that the gold was for the person who removed the boulder from the road.

My mom was like the veggie toting peasant.