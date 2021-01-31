Rudkin: Music in His hands

He was one of the most famous violinists of his time. Ole Bull, the self taught Norwegian, was a composer and artist of truly amazing skill. Throughout his success saturated life he toured Europe and America and it seemed his name was on everyone’s lips.
He was a master musician known and loved by all.
Or so it seemed.
One day while traveling in the deep forests of Europe, he became disoriented. He had no idea where he was when he stumbled upon a tiny log cabin and its lone inhabitant. The old man, separated from cultured society took Bull in, sat him in front of a roaring fire and fed him hot soup.
While Ole Bull sat eating and warming up the lonely hermit pick up his scratched and battered violin. The man haltingly picked at the violin and was able to play a few tunes that were barely recognizable.
Finally, Ole Bull asked the man, “Do you think I could play on that?”
“Oh, I don’t think so,” answered the hermit. “It took me years to learn to play this fiddle.”
Ole Bull replied, “Let me try.”
Taking the violin in his hands, he drew the bow across the fraying strings of the battered instrument and there was music like the old man had never heard. As the famous played the forgotten wept.
I don’t know about you but I feel a little bit like the battered violin today. A few choice words aimed in my direction, a tinge of neglect by someone I care about, and self doubt that is constantly whispering in my ear adds up to pitiful and shrill sounding. Beat up by the day to day use, my strings frayed, the bow ever so twisted.
And yet, there is music.
Don’t get me wrong, I take no, absolutely no credit for the melody that is still played out in my life. There is music, beautiful music, because the Master composer and artist has me in his hands. He has picked up this scarred, broken, battered life and plays an original piece of art.
I am amazed and humbled.
However, I fully award that if I allow anyone else to pick me up, draw across the worn strings of my life it is not pretty. In fact, if I’m not in His hands the sound is more like the screaming of a cornered raccoon. It’s painful to even be in the same room with me in those moments.
So on this day, feeling a little worn, I am reminded and thankful for the truth that I am not the music maker but that God is. That in his hands I am not only safe, but I am loved and I am capable of beautiful things, beautiful music.
As are you.
So if you’re feeling marred by a life filled with hurt or if you have been left in the corner, untouched for a time, just remember it is God, the creator and the master, who can play the melody in perfect pitch and time.