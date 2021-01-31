Rudkin: Music in His hands

I don’t know about you but I feel a little bit like the battered violin today. A few choice words aimed in my direction, a tinge of neglect by someone I care about, and self doubt that is constantly whispering in my ear adds up to pitiful and shrill sounding. Beat up by the day to day use, my strings frayed, the bow ever so twisted.

And yet, there is music.

Don’t get me wrong, I take no, absolutely no credit for the melody that is still played out in my life. There is music, beautiful music, because the Master composer and artist has me in his hands. He has picked up this scarred, broken, battered life and plays an original piece of art.

I am amazed and humbled.

However, I fully award that if I allow anyone else to pick me up, draw across the worn strings of my life it is not pretty. In fact, if I’m not in His hands the sound is more like the screaming of a cornered raccoon. It’s painful to even be in the same room with me in those moments.

So on this day, feeling a little worn, I am reminded and thankful for the truth that I am not the music maker but that God is. That in his hands I am not only safe, but I am loved and I am capable of beautiful things, beautiful music.

As are you.