Rudkin: My one and only story

You have a story and you are one of the main characters.

I sat down recently with a couple who started our first, in person, up close and personal, conversation with this declaration: You probably know this, but we are in recovery work.

I actually did not know this but I was immediately sucked into their story. They shared with our dinner group that they were addicts and both have been clean for 20-plus years. We were only together for barely over an hour but I heard enough to understand that their story is riddled with scary, sometimes insufferable, pain and sorrow, failure and triumphs, fractures and wholeness.

It was a beautiful story because the main characters were strong, imperfect, alterable.

Their story is different than mine and the other two folks sitting with us. One man was a born salesman, one woman born to a preacher. Both central figures in stories still unfolding.

And me? I am the first child of two, so very young, 20-year-olds who determined to work hard to build something that mattered. Their dreaming, their work ethic, their commitment to excellence, their tireless faithfulness outlined the story of my life.

Like you, I have had other influencers and situations that contributed to the story of who I am. Some were good (positive, affirmative, constructive) and some, well, not so good. And, even though I have lived 60 years of this story I am still trying to figure out who I am exactly and why I do what I do (or don’t do). I am one of the central figures in my story.

Presently, I am working through an exercise I read about many years ago. I can’t find the original psychologist who instigated this work, or all the details, but she encouraged her readers to write 25 statements that defines who they are.

So with pen in hand I began to answer the question: Who I am? I’m going to share a couple of my statements, I won’t bore you with 25, but I hope you’ll start your own list.

1. I am loved though sometimes I am unloveable.

2. I am trusting God even though I have unanswered questions.

3. I am a feeler; sometimes my feelings lie.

4. I am captivated by people’s stories.

5. I am strong and yet, weak.

5. I am capable of intensely “disliking” religious know it alls; so I claim to know so little.

6. I am a “busy” junkie; I seek stillness.

7. I am a “want to be” learner; sometimes I’m lazy.

8. I am risk adverse, but I will take a risk if it matters.

9. I am a loner, but love people.

Writing a list of unvarnished “I am” statements is a complex exercise. After writing each statement I felt compelled to clarify or to rationalize or to justify. I rewrote statements several times and used different words to more fittingly articulate my thought; each word seemed revelatory and requisite.

I doubt these “I am” statements will ever be implicitly definitive for I am a main character in my own story, my one and only story, and I want to be sure this evolving narrative is true to who I am and who I love.

Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0