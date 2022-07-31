Rudkin: No fear there

Last Saturday, I stood on a rocky mountaintop ledge in the Bighorns. As I moved closer to the edge, I could feel the natural inclination to grab onto someone or something in order to steady myself. We were so high up!

I scanned the valleys and vistas and the more diminutive mountains that stretched out beneath us. I felt stunned as I sucked in air and exclaimed, “Wow! I mean, seriously, wow!”

It took my breath away. The artistry; the creative coloring of the various trees, rocks, lakes and sky, was spectacular.

I watched as the guests started arriving. Each were caught off guard by the immense splendor and they, too, spent a minute walking carefully over the uneven ground to peer over the cliff at the beauty below and beyond. Of course, so many snapped a picture.

The white cotton ball-like clouds started to gather. Not over us or around us, but in front of us, as if to paint an ever-changing backdrop on the heavenly firmament. I imagined God sitting there amongst the gathering of clouds … smiling.

I think he was happily present because there was going to be a wedding. I think Jesus loved a good wedding. We know he attended at least one wedding during his ministry years. In fact, it was at a wedding that he displayed his unusual power for the first time.

He turned water into wine; he helped his friends save face. He kept the party going. I believe there was laughter and joy and awe that night.

That’s what we experienced this past weekend because Jesus was there and had prepared the perfect place for my friends to begin life together. Not just the absolute “perfect” day, but the kind of day where friends gather, each of them blessing the couple. Every person there wanted these two people to live the fairy tale.

Love oozed out of the 100-plus family and friends.

As I reflect on that lovely day, that perfect day, do you know the only thing that was missing?

Fear.

The bride was not afraid of committing her life to this man. The groom was not afraid of serving this woman the rest of his life.

The parents were not afraid for their child. They knew their adult children had chosen well.

The couple’s siblings and aunts and uncles were not afraid that their beloved was doing the wrong thing by marrying. In fact, they had easily adopted the other into their families.

The friends were not afraid, for they had done life with these two for a significant enough amount of time to believe they were meant to be forever. They were fairytale material.

Fear was absent. Fear had been forced to stay wandering the lowlands. Fear was not welcome on that mountaintop.

Thus, there was perfect love.

The Bible says that there is no fear in love. But that perfect love casts out fear.

There, standing on top of the world, I got a peek in to glory we are one day to know firsthand. I had the privilege to witness what it will look like when we exist in a place of pure love … and there will be no fear.