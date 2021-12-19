Rudkin: Not all gifts are created equal

I love Christmas. Nothing about Christmas stresses me out except buying gifts. It’s not about the money. It is all about wanting to give something meaningful; something that won’t end up in the back of a closet just waiting to make it’s grand reentrance into the world as a “white elephant” gag gift.

A few years ago a reporter wrote an article about gifts that actually grow in value. He explained, “We’ve done the legwork on a selection of gifts that will be worth even more next year.”

Rare books

Fine wines and spirits

Vinyl albums (yes, they’re making a comeback!)

Art work

Pre-owned luxury watches (new ones cost too much, and can’t be sold for a profit)”

OK, let’s keep it real. I have not purchased 1 of these articles for anyone on my gift list. My food items, hats, and toys wouldn’t make the top 100 of this A+ list.

Even though I said my gift buying phobia was not about money, for the average person, most of us probably wouldn’t be able to financially afford to buy and give these gifts that “pay dividends.”

Just to be sure, I looked.

A used Rolex can cost up to $10,000. (Who needs a watch anyway?)

However, I am a book lover and thought it would be very cerebral to start collecting rare books. I entertained that thought briefly. I started looking at online auctions of autographed, first edition books that were being sold for over $5,000. (My thought about collecting rare books was immediately shocked into reality and crawled away in shame). Maybe I’ll collect stamps.

And artwork? Why would I buy a Picasso when I still have all three of our kid’s 5th grade paintings framed and hanging prominently in our home? They cost me nothing… well, except for food and clothing and cars and gas and braces and summer camps and college. So, I suppose their artwork should be worth millions.

But I digress.

A Beatles vinyl went to a collector for over $10,000!

I haven’t even touched on the fine wine and spirits. After struggling to find just the right gift this Christmas, a bottle of wine might be worth the money!

I want to give beautiful and meaningful gifts.

And without sounding hokey I honestly know what the “perfect gift” is. It is a free gift and one that never, ever loses it’s value. In fact, as it lives in me, in my kids, in my extended family, in my friends, it grows… it grows richer and more valuable all the time.

It is the gift of unconditional, I’ll always show up for you, love.

It is a love that never gives up, is kind always, and doesn’t force it’s way or wants it’s way. It is a love that doesn’t fly off the handle or keep score of the sins of others. It’s a love that doesn’t revel when others are groveling. This love takes pleasure in the flowering of truth, it puts up with anything, always looks for the best and never looks back. (paraphrase of Eugene Peterson’s I Corinthians 13)

Christmas is the reminder that this rare gift was given to us in the form of a vulnerable baby boy who grew up to lead the world in the way of love. It costs us nothing to receive it and it costs us everything (our pride, our sense of entitlement, our time, our own dreams) to pass it along to those we love.

I hope you receive this love… and I hope you give it too. This gift has no equal.

