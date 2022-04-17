Rudkin: Not then... not now... not ever

What are your childhood memories of Easter? I remember Easter bonnets, shiny patent leather shoes, lacy socks and adorable and equally uncomfortable dresses. And, gloves. I think they stayed clean for approximately 2 minutes and were never worn again.

I also remember colorful plastic Easter eggs placed inconspicuously all over the inside of our house (it seemed to always snow on Easter). My enthusiasm for collecting the hidden eggs was routinely squelched because my younger brother and sister. They too, after all, needed a chance to find the eggs. Sometimes the eggs contained quarters, sometimes jelly beans.

I don’t think we ever went out of town on Easter. It was an “all hands on deck” time of the year. Easter services at our church were filled with happy singing and breathtaking moments. We were at church to unlock the doors for services and then afterwards we always had a family meal together. Fifteen to twenty of us would gather around the dining room table (and card tables) to eat and relive the highlights of the morning.

For me, Easter was a heart-stirring celebration. And it was not because of Easter eggs or new clothes or family time. Easter assured me that something BIG had happened and would continue to happen. Even as a child, when life was so much less complicated, I understood that Jesus’ death and resurrection was more than a fairytale to proclaim once a year.

Somehow I knew that the empty tomb meant that my troubles and my pain would not have the last say. Easter was a celebration of a resurrected life. Jesus, the betrayed, beaten and crucified, was breathing again. And because He lived, there was hope for me.

Easter, then and even more now, is a day that a chain chaffed heart can be assured that there is freedom yet to come.

Easter is about broken pieces being reconfigured into a thing of beauty.

Easter is about the voiceless finding words to praise once more.

Easter is about the weary finding strength to rise again.

Easter is about the shamed experiencing unexpected forgiveness.

Easter is about the afraid sensing the presence of the all powerful.

Easter is about the heartbroken laughing in startled delight.

Easter is about the dead walking out of the tomb.

May we today begin to live in the truth of Easter. It is a new day. The dawn has broken over our sadness or sense of helplessness. He who came to bring life could not be shackled by death. May we know unreservedly today that nothing, not our past mistakes or our immediate adversity, can hold us captive.

May we, this Easter, walk hopefully and confidently into the bright light of a new beginning, a new righteousness because of Jesus.

May we know the power of the resurrection.

May we begin to believe again, hope again, love again.

May we depend on the truth that because Jesus lives in us, we live.

I can remember those Easter Sunday mornings when we proudly slipped into our shiny shoes and white gloves. I remember the Easter egg hunts. But it was never about the clothes and eggs. Easter was always about Jesus, the One who could not be contained, not then...not now...not ever.

