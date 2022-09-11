Rudkin: One moment in your life

The lights were twinkling above us, a stolen playlist of my favorite music serenaded us from the trees, old and new friends mingled with one another, everyone laughed and some cried as they shared their stories. And most people carried a kid’s hand-shaped clapper.

It was an “ichi-go ichi-e” experience.

Writer and professional party planner Priya Parker once wrote a story of visiting a teahouse in Kyoto, Japan. The tea master explained that this 16th century phrase, ichi-go ichi-e, translated: one meeting, one moment in your life that will never happen again.

The tea master elaborated, “We could meet again, but you have to praise this moment because in one year, we’ll have a new experience, and we will be different people and will be bringing new experiences with us, because we are also changed.”

So I had an ichi-go ichi-e event this past weekend and so did those who joined me. Together, we had a moment that will never, ever happen again. People who have loved me, people who have personal sorrow of their own but put it aside for those couple of hours to join our family. They are people who embraced the beauty of gratefulness for paths crossed.

It was one meeting, one moment that will never be replicated.

We, each of us, are image bearers of God, created for community and for celebration moments. We have moments … and are never promised more than the one we live in right this minute. So, how do we make sure this is an important one, one that matters, one that makes us experience the sacredness of taking another breath?

Surely, not every moment is “memorable” but even now, as I am sitting in Scarlow’s Art and Coffee writing, I feel the import of this experience: new faces, a young man who offered kindly to watch my stuff as I ran to the restroom, the warm smiles of people coming and going.

But how do we go about creating ichi-go ichi-e experiences for those with whom we are in relationship? It may be a warm smile and a gracious word in the present but can we create a “space” in the world for special moments that will never be forgotten?

As a Jesus follower I believe that I am called to love well, to create times, places and experiences where people feel loved and celebrated. Just as I was this past weekend.

There are probably whole blogs and books about this topic but maybe there are just a few simple guidelines to celebrating.

Like:

Host a variety of people: mature and those in the “springtime of life”, new friends and old, and be sure to invite those who are intriguing and different than you.

Always have interesting light; it shouts ambience. Candles, spotlights, or twinkle lights.

Create fun on purpose. Give people a reason to smile and laugh. Have a miniature corn hole contest, a “name that song” competition or print humorous quotes on paper placemats.

Give everyone a job. Someone can be the official greeter, the drink pourer or the “fun” coordinator.

Send scarcity on vacation. Don’t hold back on this experience. Do it up big (not expensive). Have more than enough drinks and food and laughs.

Everyone needs an ichi-go ichi-e, a beautiful moment that cannot possibly be duplicated. Maybe, just maybe, you are supposed to initiate that experience for someone in your life.