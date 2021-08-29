Rudkin: Our thunderous applause

Ok, if that is not mind blowing enough, then get this: in the last hour, one trillion of your atoms have been replaced.

Swenson says, “If all the people on earth were to set about counting this rate of atomic turnover in your body, each person would have to count ten billion atoms per second to keep up…”

This is the craziest thing in the world to me. I can read about 300 words a minutes, and I can talk a mile a minute, or so “they” say. But, little did I know, that I have trillions of things going on in my body every hour!

It is a wonder, beyond what I can comprehend.

Who set this world of minute details and fascinating works into motion? And who supervises this intricate clockwork of sequences?

I think I have a bunch of stuff happening and things to manage.

The ancient scripture writers refer often to the glory of the physical world around them. The shepherds must have sat in the dark wilderness night after night and marveled at the sky that seemed to be alive with activity. They watched the flowers bloom in the early spring and then fade away. They absolutely knew where the springs of water bubbled and when a dust storm was on the horizon.