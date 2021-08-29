Rudkin: Our thunderous applause

I am not a science person. Or math. Or anything that has to do with numbers, equations or analytic methods. Just writing out those words on my iPad is exhausting and a bit daunting!
However, all three of my kids and their father, are math and science people. So, when I quit talking or look up from a good novel, I have the opportunity to hear their conversations and observations about the mysterious world of molecules, and stuff.
Though mostly unschooled in that arena I do find it fascinating.
For example did you know that the human body contains 10, 000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 atoms? Those who know the language call it 10 to the 28th power. I have read (in the 3 paragraphs of extensive research I’ve done) that the universe itself contains perhaps only 10 to the 20th power stars.
If that is true, then the human body is a million times more complex than the universe. But, then cats supposedly have 10 to the 26th power atoms, which is more complex than the universe. If you are a cat lover, or hater, now you know why. They are complicated.
The doctor who wrote these fascinating tidbits of barely palatable facts, Richard Swenson, says that isotope studies show that 90 percent of our atoms are replaced every year. Every 5 years, 100 percent of our atoms turn over and become new atoms.
Ok, if that is not mind blowing enough, then get this: in the last hour, one trillion of your atoms have been replaced.
Swenson says, “If all the people on earth were to set about counting this rate of atomic turnover in your body, each person would have to count ten billion atoms per second to keep up…”
This is the craziest thing in the world to me. I can read about 300 words a minutes, and I can talk a mile a minute, or so “they” say. But, little did I know, that I have trillions of things going on in my body every hour!
It is a wonder, beyond what I can comprehend.
Who set this world of minute details and fascinating works into motion? And who supervises this intricate clockwork of sequences?
I think I have a bunch of stuff happening and things to manage.
The ancient scripture writers refer often to the glory of the physical world around them. The shepherds must have sat in the dark wilderness night after night and marveled at the sky that seemed to be alive with activity. They watched the flowers bloom in the early spring and then fade away. They absolutely knew where the springs of water bubbled and when a dust storm was on the horizon.
They were students of the physical world and they noted that there must be a God who had set his hand to creation, both in the forming and the sustaining.
King David, once a shepherd boy, wrote, “The heavens declare the glory of God; the sky’s proclaim the work of his hands... They have no speech, they use no words; no sound is heard from them. Yet their voice goes out into all the earth...”
David also wrote that we, “are fearfully and wonderfully made.”
All of creation, that includes us, screams of God’s artistic flair and of his concern for our every day.
No matter your intellectual brilliance, your physical strength or your ability to wow a crowd with your words you cannot sustain or maintain what only a perfect God could have created. He does the brain work and the heavy lifting.
We are amazed inquirers to the intricacies of all we see, learn and experience. However, God alone is worthy of our thunderous applause.
Editor’s note: This column was originally published in the July 18, 2016 Casper Journal.
Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.