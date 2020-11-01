Rudkin: Paint that on a placard

WE WON’T GO! Drop ACID not BOMBS!!! Make LOVE, not WAR. Hungry? Eat the Rich!
Words plastered on placards, emotion deeply embedded in the hearts of many.
The 60s was a time of revolution; days of hippie love and race riots and demonstrations. A few that turned violent. Windows smashed, rocks thrown, tear gas launched into crowds. Buildings burned, curfews enforced, kids shot.
It was a crazy time around our country; especially on college campuses where young people were typically idealistic and hopeful that they could change the future.
Without throwing a bomb or inciting rash actions, one college student attempted to inspire student leaders to live above the fray. And, as Kenny Keith said in one interview, he wanted to encourage his fellow leaders to stay the course, keep doing the right things, and to keep fighting for their new world. He felt that people so often, throughout history, gave up too soon... just before real change could happen.
So, embedded in a chapter, entitled Brotherly Love, nineteen year old Kent Keith wrote words that would eventually be printed in a million different ways and even hung on the wall of Mother Teresa’s children’s home in Calcutta (she didn’t display 6 & 7).
10 Paradoxical Commandments
1. People are illogical, unreasonable, and self-centered.
Love them anyway.
2. If you do good, people will accuse you of selfish ulterior motives.
Do good anyway.
3. If you are successful, you will win false friends and true enemies.
Succeed anyway.
4. The good you do today will be forgotten tomorrow.
Do good anyway.
5. Honesty and frankness make you vulnerable.
Be honest and frank anyway.
6. The biggest men and women with the biggest ideas can be shot down by the smallest men and women with the smallest minds.
Think big anyway.
7. People favor underdogs but follow only top dogs.
Fight for a few underdogs anyway.
8. What you spend years building may be destroyed overnight.
Build anyway.
9. People really need help but may attack you if you do help them.
Help people anyway.
10.Give the world the best you have and you’ll get kicked in the teeth.
Give the world the best you have anyway.
You’ve read them now, all 10, I assume. But take a minute and read them again, out loud. Do good, be vulnerable, be honest, be successful, give your best so that people can say rude things to you, tear at your heart, destroy your reputation.
These “commandments” may seem absurd, nonsensical, irrational. And yet, those who have lived this way, Mother Teresa, Billy Graham, Charles Colson, have rocked our world with their humble, gentle greatness. They lived by rules like this and made it a preferable place to live.
Want to see our culture change, be better for our kids and grandkids? Consider, the unqualified, upside down command of Jesus: love one another (anyway). Paint that on a placard... and live it.
Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.
