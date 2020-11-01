Rudkin: Paint that on a placard

WE WON’T GO! Drop ACID not BOMBS!!! Make LOVE, not WAR. Hungry? Eat the Rich!

Words plastered on placards, emotion deeply embedded in the hearts of many.

The 60s was a time of revolution; days of hippie love and race riots and demonstrations. A few that turned violent. Windows smashed, rocks thrown, tear gas launched into crowds. Buildings burned, curfews enforced, kids shot.

It was a crazy time around our country; especially on college campuses where young people were typically idealistic and hopeful that they could change the future.

Without throwing a bomb or inciting rash actions, one college student attempted to inspire student leaders to live above the fray. And, as Kenny Keith said in one interview, he wanted to encourage his fellow leaders to stay the course, keep doing the right things, and to keep fighting for their new world. He felt that people so often, throughout history, gave up too soon... just before real change could happen.

So, embedded in a chapter, entitled Brotherly Love, nineteen year old Kent Keith wrote words that would eventually be printed in a million different ways and even hung on the wall of Mother Teresa’s children’s home in Calcutta (she didn’t display 6 & 7).