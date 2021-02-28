 Skip to main content
Rudkin: Questions are as sacred as answers
Rudkin: Questions are as sacred as answers

His people had been promised preeminence. Now they labored under the rule of a cruel and demanding conqueror. He was to see the new kingdom come. Now he languished in prison. He had been the booming voice of confidence in a wildness of uncertainty. Now he sent only one question before his execution.

“Are you the one we are waiting for?”

John the Baptist knew Jesus. Not only were they family, but John baptized Jesus. As Jesus came out of the water there is no doubt that John was impaled on the truth that Jesus was the Messiah; the one who was to rescue and restore the Jewish kingdom.

John believed in Jesus. John loved Jesus. John pointed to Jesus. John decreased so that Jesus could increase. John believed.

And then he is arrested by a king playing God. I cannot imagine that John was treated like royalty in prison. So, was he ever hungry? Was he lonely? Was he beaten or rudely mocked by soulless jail keepers? Scholars believe that John was in that prison for almost two years. For over 700 days John, God’s prophet, sat in prison.

This was not how John imagined his life. Jesus was the one who was supposed to set up a new kingdom. No more Roman soldiers, no more taxes that bled the life out of his people, no more wallowing in the dregs of fear. John had obeyed God and he was given the privilege to prepare the way for the one who was promised to his people.

While Jesus gained in popularity John spent his days in captivity. Nothing was as it was supposed to be.

So we can’t really blame him for asking, “Are you the one?”

Haven’t we all asked those kinds of questions when we are locked up in situations or circumstances that are painful or lonely or unexpected? Haven’t you asked this kind of question when you have felt abandoned by friends or like God has stepped away for a cosmic coffee break?

Maybe you have asked, “Where are you?” Or, “Why didn’t you stop this from happening?” Perhaps, “Are you really a good God?”

When we are experiencing the highs of life, like John at the Jordan River, it is effortless to say Jesus is the One. But from behind “prison doors” it’s just as easy to ask; “are you the one?”

What I love so much is Jesus’ response to John’s question. He wasn’t indignant or disappointed but said, “Go and tell John what you hear and see: the blind receive their sight and the lame walk, lepers are cleansed and the deaf hear, and the dead are raised up, and the poor have good news preached to them. And blessed is the one who is not offended by me.”

Matthew 11:4-6 ESV

Jesus wasn’t upset with John’s question and he isn’t with ours. Professor Leonard Sweet once wrote, “Questions are as sacred as answers.”

Our lives are messy and fractured and we have questions. People disappoint, circumstances break us down, agony blinds. So go ahead and ask your questions: each one is sacred.

But be sure to listen and look for God’s response; don’t be offended by his ways. He isn’t always who you’ve thought him to be and he is often at work doing things you could not fathom Him doing.

Tami Rudkin

Tami Rudkin

Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.

