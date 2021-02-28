Rudkin: Questions are as sacred as answers

His people had been promised preeminence. Now they labored under the rule of a cruel and demanding conqueror. He was to see the new kingdom come. Now he languished in prison. He had been the booming voice of confidence in a wildness of uncertainty. Now he sent only one question before his execution.

“Are you the one we are waiting for?”

John the Baptist knew Jesus. Not only were they family, but John baptized Jesus. As Jesus came out of the water there is no doubt that John was impaled on the truth that Jesus was the Messiah; the one who was to rescue and restore the Jewish kingdom.

John believed in Jesus. John loved Jesus. John pointed to Jesus. John decreased so that Jesus could increase. John believed.

And then he is arrested by a king playing God. I cannot imagine that John was treated like royalty in prison. So, was he ever hungry? Was he lonely? Was he beaten or rudely mocked by soulless jail keepers? Scholars believe that John was in that prison for almost two years. For over 700 days John, God’s prophet, sat in prison.