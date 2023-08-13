More than 60 years ago, a little book called The Power of Positive Thinking took the world by storm. Written by a minister, Dr. Normal Vincent Peale, the book was a remarkable mix of natural emotional insight and principles applied to the everyday problems of living.

“Without a humble but reasonable confidence in your own abilities, you cannot be successful or happy,” Dr. Peale wisely observed.

Here is how he suggested you build up your confidence.

1. Formulate and stamp indelibly on your mind a mental picture of yourself succeeding. And hold this picture tenaciously. You can’t ever permit it to fade. Over time, your mind will develop this picture and brighten the detail. Never doubt the reality of the mental image, because doing so is dangerous. The mind also tries to complete what it pictures.

2. Whenever a negative thought concerning your personal abilities comes into mind, deliberately voice a positive thought to cancel it out.

3. Do not build up obstacles in your imagination. Minimize every so-called obstacle. Difficulties must be studied and dealt with efficiently in order to eliminate them. However, they must also be seen only for what they are. They must not be inflated by fear thoughts.

4. This might be the most astute piece of advice. Do not be awestruck by other people and try to copy them. Nobody can be you as efficiently as YOU can. Remember also that most people, despite their confident appearance and demeanor, are often as scared as you are and as doubtful of themselves.

5. Dr. Peale advised readers to repeat ten times a day — starting this minute — the following words from the Bible: “If God be for us, who can be against us?”

6. Gain self-knowledge. Learn the origin of your thoughts of inferiority and self-doubts, which often begin in childhood. If necessary, get a competent counselor to help you understand why you do what you do.

7. Another affirmation, also from the Bible, also to be repeated ten times daily, was advised as a powerful antidote to inferiority thoughts: “I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me.”

8. Another gem of wisdom: Make a true estimate of your own ability — then raise it 10 percent. Do not become egotistical, but develop a wholesome self-respect.

Will “positive thinking” solve all of our problems or become our mantra for life? No. But this does give us some food for thought and I do believe that Jesus is pleased when we live life with happiness and meaning.

Be aware of who God has called you to be and raise the bar another notch this week.

Pray more today than you did yesterday.

Dream about what you could do to change the world for at least one person.

Change what isn’t right in your life.

Hope and pray for redemption for one lost person.

Serve someone who lives in the “margins” today.

Speak only good things about others.

Choose the road less traveled

Break an addiction.

Forget past offenses.

Forgive the hurts of yesterday.