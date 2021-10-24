Rudkin: Ramblings from the desert

Flying is not as fun as it used to be.

I flew from Casper to Tucson Arizona and everything went as scheduled. There were no delays (well, just 15 minutes here and there) and the airports were tidy and clean. But everyone seemed so distant (at least 6 feet away) and melancholy.

Of course, it’s impossible to see if anyone is happy or excited because of the masks required at all times; unless you’re eating or drinking. I probably put on 5 pounds just getting here to Tucson.

I’m not entirely sure, but maybe everyone looked miserable because of the mask. Mine was rubbing my face to the point of red irritation. However, I was glad to have the mask, and several brands of hand sanitizer, and the tiny disinfectant packet the flight attendant handed me and all the public service announcements about the Federal Mask Mandate as one woman coughed and sniffed, coughed and fell asleep while sitting straight up and coughed some more.

Evidently she decided to ignore the faceless voice blaring every 10 minutes that reminded us that we should not travel if we are sick. Maybe the congestion in her head plugged up her ears. That is a thing, you know.