Rudkin: Ramblings from the desert

Flying is not as fun as it used to be.
I flew from Casper to Tucson Arizona and everything went as scheduled. There were no delays (well, just 15 minutes here and there) and the airports were tidy and clean. But everyone seemed so distant (at least 6 feet away) and melancholy.
Of course, it’s impossible to see if anyone is happy or excited because of the masks required at all times; unless you’re eating or drinking. I probably put on 5 pounds just getting here to Tucson.
I’m not entirely sure, but maybe everyone looked miserable because of the mask. Mine was rubbing my face to the point of red irritation. However, I was glad to have the mask, and several brands of hand sanitizer, and the tiny disinfectant packet the flight attendant handed me and all the public service announcements about the Federal Mask Mandate as one woman coughed and sniffed, coughed and fell asleep while sitting straight up and coughed some more.
Evidently she decided to ignore the faceless voice blaring every 10 minutes that reminded us that we should not travel if we are sick. Maybe the congestion in her head plugged up her ears. That is a thing, you know.
I’m fairly confident that when the doctor sitting next to me kept taking deep, “cleansing” breaths he had not seen (or heard) the sick woman in the “holding pen” while we waited for our plane. I, on the other hand, was hyperventilating. No deep breathing for me.
Obviously, I am writing today with tongue in cheek. Mostly.
I am here in sunny Tucson. This morning, after eating from the “longest oatmeal bar,” I took a 3 mile walk this morning (hoping to walk off some of the pounds I pack on yesterday). Now, I am writing from a grassy area near a salt water pool. I’m staying at a little funky hotel that was built in the 1960s and refurbished in the last few years by some local artists who wanted to restore it to it’s original glory. I think it has to be nicer than it ever was in the 60s.
The owners and renovators have painted gorgeous and vivid colored murals on every large surface available; including the guest’s rooms. Some of the paintings catch the wild beauty of the Arizona desert and others speak quotes like, “Many of my best adventures began with a wrong turn.” And, Maya Angelou’s, “Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.”
I love the creative expressions of the heart found in this art. Someone had a vision to take a run down ramshackle, worn to it’s core, hotel and make it not only serviceable but beautiful.
I can’t help but make the connection between this place and what God does in the hearts and minds of those who choose to trust him. God has always been in the business of restoring, taking hearts that are bone tired, skeptical, broken down by the cares of this life and breathing beauty into them again.
Further, God not only restores beauty but he renews us for a purpose. I believe, that because we have seen life and even been scarred by it, God wants us to live expansively and creatively to provide a safe place for another weary traveler.
I’m grateful today for a restoring God and the pool I am about to enter.
