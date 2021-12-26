Rudkin: Remember on purpose

I know the women of 2000 years ago were made of sterner stuff that some of us pampered puff cakes but surely Mary was pooped out the day after she gave birth to Jesus. After all, she had ridden a donkey for miles, arranged the straw and animals to create a birthing room, and gave birth to the child an angel had come to announce 9 months earlier. Then, feeling like she’s just crawled through the trenches of hell, she had to entertain guests. The shepherds came and praised… God, in the flesh.

So what did Mary feel that next day? Exhaustion? Questions? Contentment? Hope? Joy? Anxiety? She was the mother of God, after all. It seems like an overwhelming responsibility.

It’s been 26 years since my last child was born and honestly, that evening has faded away. I know my mom and Tom were there the whole time talking and helping me as I labored. I remembered someone brought me Taco Bell for dinner about 8 that night.

I remember my delight about having a baby girl. She already had two brothers. But the next day? That is a complete blur. There was a sore kind of pain, I was tired but elated. I wondered who she would be and how we could protect this tiny babe as she grew.

The morning after must have been a real doozy for Mary and Joseph. They still had to show up for their appointment to be counted by the Roman government (that’s why they were away from home) and then they had to make the long journey back to their village. This time with a newborn.

But can’t you imagine Mary holding that sweet babe on the ride home? Counting his toes, wrapping is tiny fingers around hers. She kissed his forehead, nibbled his ears, held him tight. And, surely, she replayed the angels visitation and then, the shepherds. The scriptures said she pondered all these things in her heart.

I have a feeling that Mary never forgot that first night or the journey home.

I imagine today, the day after Christmas, there are things you don’t want to ever forget. Maybe the look on your kid’s faces when they opened their longed for present. Or how their eyes lit up when the Christmas tree was lit for the first time. Perhaps, you don’t ever want to forget the walk through the snowy woods with your granddaughter or the walk on the beach at sunset.

I don’t want to forget making our gingerbread house (and eating the decorations) and watching The Polar Express and then experiencing an actual reenacted train ride with our kids and grand babies.

I don’t want to forget Mount Rushmore and the beauty of 19 degrees and calm. I don’t want to forget meals eaten together; the laughter and the storytelling. I don’t want to forget my dad’s face and his joy. I don’t want to forget having our family together, young and old, opening gifts that represent joy and generosity and love. I don’t want to forget the carols sung and the gathering of those who want to remember.

It’s the day after Christmas and I want to remember Jesus’ birthday and our celebration of it. I want to remember “yesterday” for many days to come.

So, today I’m taking a deep breath and before I start putting things away I will sit in the mess and…remember, on purpose.

