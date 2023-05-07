He was born the eighth child into a hill country family in Tennessee in 1902. He loved books and somehow, considering his financially poor status, went to college in Arkansas and graduated. He and his young wife moved to Minnesota, where he completed his master’s degree and, eventually, his doctorate.

Clyde Kilby was a man of words. He was especially passionate about researching famous writers’ private letters and diaries; bringing to life those men/women who so greatly impacted the world. He personally corresponded with C.S. Lewis (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) and J.R.R. Tolkien (“Lord of the Rings”).

However, his most notable impact in the world was the way Kilby, and his wife, influenced students with his stories and his hospitality. They lived on campus and constantly invited students in for cookies and passionate intellectual conversation.

He hoped to shake his students from the dull dogma that shaped so many religious writers. He pushed them to pause and wonder at the remarkable glory of the natural world. He spoke to students, many who would go on to shape America’s religious thinking, about how to keep their sanity and their spiritual curiosity fine-tuned.

The following is the resolute heart of Clyde Kilby to live his one life well.

10 Resolutions for Mental Health and for Staying Alive to God in This World

Once a day I will look at the sky and remember that I am on a planet traveling in space with wonderfully mysterious things above and about me.

I will suppose the universe is guided by an intelligence.

I will not fall into the lie that this day, or any day, is merely another ambiguous and plodding 24 hours, but rather a unique event, filled with wonderful potential.

I will prefer reality to abstractions.

I will not demean my own uniqueness by envying others. I will mostly forget about myself and do my work.

I will open my eyes and ears by at least once a day simply staring at a tree, a flower, a cloud or a person. I will simply be glad that they are what they are.

I will often remember back to when I was a child and think about my dreaming eyes of wonder.

I will frequently turn to things like a good book and good music.

I will enjoy each moment, not always worrying about what the decade before me will demand from me.

I will bet my life on the assumption that this world is not idiotic but rather acknowledge that each day strokes are made on the cosmic canvas that in due course I will understand with joy as a stroke made by the architect who calls himself Alpha and Omega.

In short, Clyde Kilby’s life and words communicate to me that:

I will live fully in this moment of wonder and beauty, sorrow and joy.

I will expect to be wowed if I am reading Tolkien or studying a bumble bee.

I will not concern myself with all my aches and pains and complaints but instead look upward and outward to observe the ongoing glory story we see in nature.

I will unreservedly trust the pleased, creative designer of this world and the rhapsodic author of my life.